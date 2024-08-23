Uztekstilprom To Open Representative Office And Showroom In Baku
8/23/2024 5:35:29 AM
The "Uztekstilprom" Association will open its representative
office and exhibition hall in Baku, Azernews
reports.
An agreement regarding this was signed during the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum in Tashkent.
The business forum took place on August 22, ahead of Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan.
The opening of the representative office and exhibition hall in
Baku will be an important step towards strengthening economic ties
between the two countries and introducing Uzbekistan's textile
products to the Azerbaijani market.
