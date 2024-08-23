Uztekstilprom To Open Representative Office And Showroom In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The "Uztekstilprom" Association will open its representative office and hall in Baku, Azernews reports.

An agreement regarding this was signed during the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum in Tashkent.

The business forum took place on August 22, ahead of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan.

The opening of the representative office and exhibition hall in Baku will be an important step towards strengthening economic ties between the two countries and introducing Uzbekistan's textile products to the Azerbaijani market.