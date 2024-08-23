Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company Opens New Office In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Company has inaugurated its new office in Tashkent, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, Azernews reports citing of Economy.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's of Economy, and Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, along with key representatives from both nations.

The newly established office, located in the "Trilliant Tower 1" Business Center, is poised to play a crucial role in bolstering mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The company, officially registered as "Azerbaijan Uzbek Investment" LLC Joint Venture (AUIC) in December 2023, is dedicated to financing business growth and development, holding up to 49% of the capital in companies across various economic sectors.

With an authorized capital of 500 million USD, the investment company aims to drive import-substituting and high-tech production, enhance trade turnover, advance processing sectors and innovation, and attract foreign investments. This strategic initiative underscores the commitment of both countries to deepen their economic ties and foster sustainable growth.