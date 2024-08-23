Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company Opens New Office In Tashkent
8/23/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan investment Company has inaugurated its
new office in Tashkent, marking a significant step in enhancing
bilateral economic cooperation, Azernews reports
citing Ministry of Economy.
The opening ceremony was attended by Mikayil Jabbarov,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, and Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's
Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, along with key
representatives from both nations.
The newly established office, located in the "Trilliant Tower 1"
Business Center, is poised to play a crucial role in bolstering
mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The company,
officially registered as "Azerbaijan Uzbek Investment" LLC Joint
Venture (AUIC) in December 2023, is dedicated to financing business
growth and development, holding up to 49% of the capital in
companies across various economic sectors.
With an authorized capital of 500 million USD, the investment
company aims to drive import-substituting and high-tech production,
enhance trade turnover, advance processing sectors and innovation,
and attract foreign investments. This strategic initiative
underscores the commitment of both countries to deepen their
economic ties and foster sustainable growth.
