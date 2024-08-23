Speakshift Revolutionizes Global Communication With AI-Powered Language Translation App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpeakShift, an innovative AI language translation company, today announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking mobile application.Set to debut on September 4th in the App Stores, the SpeakShift app promises to break down language barriers and connect people across the globe like never before.Key Features of the SpeakShift App :- Instant text, voice, and video translations in over 133 languages- User's own voice and lip-sync technology for natural communication- Global friend-finding feature based on shared interests- All-in-one platform eliminating the need for separate translation toolsWhile the initial release focuses on these features, SpeakShift has also developed real-time live translation for calls, a true first in the industry! which will also be released in the upcoming months.Abdul Cardoso, Founder and CEO of SpeakShift, stated, "Our app gets rid of anyone's need to use search engines to translate because we have it all in one place. You can chat with your friends and have the conversations instantly translated inside the SpeakShift app."The SpeakShift app caters to a wide audience, including AI tech enthusiasts, travellers, businesses, those seeking international friendships or relationships, language learners, and anyone looking to communicate across language barriers.For more information about SpeakShift and its upcoming app launch, visit [ ] or contact [...].About SpeakShift:SpeakShift is an AI-powered language translation company dedicated to breaking down global communication barriers. With its innovative technology and user-friendly app, SpeakShift aims to connect people worldwide, regardless of language differences.

