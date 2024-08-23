عربي


Azerbaijani Amphibious Aircraft Aids In Turkiye's Forest Firefighting Efforts

8/23/2024 3:09:41 AM

The amphibious aircraft continues its efforts to combat forest fires in Turkiye, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft of the Ministry's Aviation Unit, sent to assist in the fight against severe forest fires in Turkiye, is continuing its firefighting operations.

Yesterday, the aircraft was involved in firefighting efforts in the Bolu-Gerede area.

The firefighting operation is currently ongoing.

AzerNews

