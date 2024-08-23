Azerbaijani Amphibious Aircraft Aids In Turkiye's Forest Firefighting Efforts
The amphibious aircraft continues its efforts to combat forest
fires in Turkiye, Azernews reports citing the
Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Following the instructions of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft of the
Ministry's Aviation Unit, sent to assist in the fight against
severe forest fires in Turkiye, is continuing its firefighting
operations.
Yesterday, the aircraft was involved in firefighting efforts in
the Bolu-Gerede area.
The firefighting operation is currently ongoing.
