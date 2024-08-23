Al Jazeera Media Institute Introduces Train-The-Trainers Course

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Training Department of Al Jazeera Institute has introduced a new train-the-trainers course in English language.

Director of the Training Department at Al Jazeera Media Institute Zakir Ismailagik said that the course reflects the institute's continuous commitment to enhance media skills and preparing highly trained cadres as well as its sincere endeavours to keep pace with the latest advancement in the field in order to provide trainees with an updated knowledge and skills required to face various challenges in the field of training.

Ismailagic added,“We are working on designing training programs that meet media market needs in order to help trainers provide the best performance and to transfer their expertise more effectively.”

The course, which will be held from October 13 to 24, will be led by Dr. Erol Maganovic, who is going to focus on providing course participants with the necessary capabilities and confidence they need to design, deliver and manage effective trainings as well as skills they need to train fresh trainers.