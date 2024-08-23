Sandeep Marwah Honored By Chicago Open University, USA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, has been honored by Chicago Open University for his outstanding contributions to education and his efforts in fostering strong ties between India and the USA through art, culture, and education.



The prestigious award was presented by Dr. Ravi Gupta, Representative India of Chicago University, during a grand ceremony held at the India International Centre, Lodi Estate. The event was graced by distinguished personalities from Delhi's elite circles.



Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah stated,“I am deeply honored to receive this award from Chicago Open University. It is a recognition of our persistent efforts in developing and promoting Indo-US relations through the mediums of art, culture, and education. This honor reaffirms our commitment to further strengthening these ties.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah also serves as the Chair of the Indo-American Film and Cultural Forum, continuously working towards building bridges between the two nations through various cultural and educational initiatives. His unwavering dedication and visionary approach have significantly contributed to the enhancement of bilateral relations, earning him accolades and respect globally.



The recognition from Chicago Open University is a testament to Dr. Marwah's relentless pursuit of excellence and his contributions towards the global educational and cultural landscape.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143