Belgium's Enabel Agency Launching Kyiv Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A representative office of the Belgian development agency Enabel will be opened in Kyiv to help Ukrainian institutions in the recovery efforts and ensuring sustainability of critical and social infrastructure facilities.

This was discussed during the meeting of the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk with Enabel's representatives, Ukrinform reports with reference to the KCSA .

"We discussed the priority areas of cooperation and the importance of supporting international partners," said Povoroznyk.

"The Belgians plan to help our country implement projects aimed at restoring and maintaining the sustainability of critical and social infrastructure facilities. In particular, through the implementation of complex programs for updating heating systems, providing heat and supplying equipment for facilities in the healthcare, social, and educational area," said the official.

MFA accepts copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of

Enabel will engage directly with Ukrainian institutions and agencies in coordination with the government.

Currently, the representative office is hiring. Jobs are being offered both to Belgian and Ukrainian specialists.

Povoroznyk thanked the Belgian partners for their help and support for the Ukrainian people.

The Belgian Development Agency implements government programs for international cooperation in Belgium.

In cooperation with international partners, the agency offers solutions to address pressing global challenges such as climate change, urbanization, human mobility, peace and security, economic and social inequality.

Enabel currently works on 170 projects in 20 countries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine signed an agreement with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo laying down EUR 150 million financing for ercovery projects in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Photo: KCSA