US Launch Clean Energy Transition Accelerator Project In Argentina

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The US Department of State has announced the launch of the Clean Transition Accelerator (CETA) project in Argentina.

“Through this initiative, the United States will provide the of Argentina $500,000 in technical assistance from the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and National Energy Laboratory. Experts from those labs will assist Argentine counterparts in the development of national strategies to reduce greenhouse emissions and accelerate Argentina's clean energy transition,” said the US Department of State.

Undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose W. Fernandez announced the new project during a visit to Buenos Aires, underscoring the United States' commitment to support Argentina in its efforts to meet its international commitments to combat climate change and increase the deployment of clean energy.

“The project will involve close collaboration with the offices of the Argentine secretary of energy and subsecretary for environment to ensure effective program design and implementation,” the office of the spokesperson, advised.

The CETA program, established by the State Department's Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs in 2023, leverages expertise from the Department of Energy's 17 National Laboratories to enhance climate and clean energy diplomacy with key partner countries.



