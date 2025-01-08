How A Swiss Banknote's Life Comes To An End

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Despite the rise of cashless payments, millions of banknotes keep circulating daily worldwide. But who decides when a note has to retire, and what happens next?





This content was published on August 28, 2024 - 09:00 1 minute

Céline joined swissinfo in 2018 as journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp.



Multimedia



Deutsch de Wie das Leben einer Banknote zu Ende geht Read more: Wie das Leben einer Banknote zu Ende geh

Français fr Le cycle de vie d'un billet de banque Read more: Le cycle de vie d'un billet de banqu

Italiano it Il ciclo di vita delle banconote svizzere Read more: Il ciclo di vita delle banconote svizzer

Español es La muerte de los billetes en Suiza Read more: La muerte de los billetes en Suiz

Português pt O que acontece com cédulas antigas? Read more: O que acontece com cédulas antigas

日本語 ja 紙幣が一生を終える時 Read more: 紙幣が一生を終える

العربية ar تنتهي حيث بدأت... كيف يتمّ التخلّص من الأوراق النقدية في سويسرا؟ Read more: تنتهي حيث بدأت... كيف يتمّ التخلّص من الأوراق النقدية في سويسرا

中文 zh 瑞士的纸币在生命尽头都去哪儿了? Read more: 瑞士的纸币在生命尽头都去哪儿了 Русский ru Как завершается жизнь швейцарской банкноты Read more: Как завершается жизнь швейцарской банкнот

The Swiss love their cash , but the more a banknote travels, the shorter its lifespan. The size of tears, stains and other imperfections determine whether a note can still be used for payments or if it's time for it to go on its last journey. A banknote's second life depends on the currency: different countries get rid of old banknotes with different end goals.

In Switzerland, damaged banknotes can be exchangedExternal link at the counters of the Swiss National Bank.

