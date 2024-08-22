Gilmore Launches PR2 20K Check Valve

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gilmore PR2 20k Check Valve reliably performs for subsea environmental barrier, chemical injection and many other demanding applications.

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilmore , a Control Devices company, specializes in the design and manufacture of severe service flow control solutions across multiple energy markets. The company has been innovating through collaboration with clients for over sixty years in the development of new adaptable and modular technologies that meet or exceed customer expectations and industry requirements.

With the movement to higher pressures and temperatures, Gilmore was tasked with providing a PR2 Check Valve

with maximum allowable working pressure of 20k and temperature range from 0oF to 250oF. The valve needed to withstand the extremes of high and low pressures while preventing backflow.

"Gilmore's poppet design underwent the rigorous testing prescribed in API Standard 6A, 21st Edition, 2018 Annex F, PR2 Design Validation Test." stated David Nemetz, CEO, "a test specifically designed for components which will be commissioned in remote and hostile environments. Providing absolute confidence that the component can withstand the most arduous environments throughout their lifecycle."

Significant engineering enhancements included in the new valve were improved anti-rotation pin design to replace weldment for improved serviceability, Elgiloy® spring for robust and precise reliability, Stellite® poppet and Inconel® seal ring to form a precise metal-to-metal seal, and compact envelope design for installation where space is at a minimum.

Gilmore's headquarters and manufacturing facility are in Houston, Texas USA with an established distribution partner network that supports global regional markets.

For more information on Gilmore, please visit Gilmore .

