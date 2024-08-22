Sesame Software Offers Unmatched Data Retention For Salesforce Users Amid Policy Changes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sesame Software's Backup/Replication Solution Ensures Data Accessibility Beyond Salesforce's New 180-Day Limit

In response to Salesforce's July update to its data retention policy for Marketing Cloud Engagement, Sesame Software is able to fill this gap with their advanced backup and replication solution. Starting January 15, 2025, Salesforce will retain subscriber and journey engagement data for only 180 days. Sesame Software's solution enables customers to securely backup and retain their data for as long as needed, far exceeding Salesforce's new limits.

As Salesforce's updated policy states, beginning January 15, 2025, data older than 180 days will no longer be accessible through standard reports and APIs for contracts dated after April 10, 2024. This change poses significant challenges for businesses relying on historical data for analytics and decision-making.

Sesame Software offers answer to shortened data retention in Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Sesame Software's backup and replication solution addresses these challenges by allowing customers to:

- Securely backup their Salesforce data.

- Retain data indefinitely, ensuring historical data remains accessible.

- Seamlessly integrate data backups with external storage solutions like Amazon S3.

"Our innovative solution is designed to help Salesforce users navigate the complexities of data retention policies while maintaining full access to their critical business data," said Kristen Besselsen, Director of Marketing at Sesame Software. "With Sesame Software, businesses can confidently manage their data without the worry of losing valuable historical information due to retention limits."

Sesame Software's solution is easy to implement and manage, offering continuous and reliable data backups.

No matter your industry or data needs, Sesame Software offers a powerful and scalable solution that complements Salesforce. Whether you require long-term data retention, robust data protection, or simply want to ensure the accessibility of your critical Salesforce information, Sesame Software empowers you to manage your data with confidence.

For more information on Sesame Software's backup and replication solution, visit

or contact our team at +1 (408) 550-7999.

About Sesame Software

Sesame Software is a leading provider of data management solutions, specializing in data backup, replication, and recovery. Our innovative technologies empower businesses to safeguard their critical data, ensuring business continuity and compliance with industry standards.

Media Contact: Melanie Tucciarone, 678-372-6036, [email protected]

