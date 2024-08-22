Nature's Own® Announces Partnership With The Dallas Cowboys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THOMASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 22, 2024

America's No. 1 selling bread brand*, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys , naming the brand a Proud Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

"As America's leading bread brand, we are honored to forge a partnership with the iconic Dallas Cowboys," said Tyler Cannada, brand manager for Nature's Own. "We look forward to collaborating with one of the world's most esteemed sports franchises to create authentic and unforgettable experiences for fans."

Kicking off the partnership's first year, Nature's Own will host a VIP tailgate party at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 22 against the Baltimore Ravens. Offering one lucky winner and their guest the chance to attend, Nature's Own and the Dallas Cowboys have launched a sweepstakes , encouraging fans to join the fun by entering to win a grand prize trip to the game on Sept. 22. The prize will include two game tickets along with complimentary access to the VIP tailgate and parking. The exclusive tailgate will feature bites and brews on behalf of Nature's Own, along with photo opportunities and interactive games for those select attendees. The sweepstakes is live now until Aug. 26, 2024.

Nature's Own will also be hosting a branded pop-up at the AT&T Plaza at AT&T Stadium before the game and inviting fans to come by for the opportunity to win prizes and branded swag.

In addition, fans can swing by participating retailers throughout Texas and Oklahoma to find Nature's Own and Dallas Cowboys branded displays featuring another upcoming sweepstakes where consumers can enter for a chance to win Dallas Cowboys season tickets for 2025. Visit NaturesOwnBread/Tickets beginning September 6, 2024.

"Our goal is to elevate the game day experience by making Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Buns the cornerstone of unforgettable tailgates," says Krystle Farlow, director of brand management for Nature's Own. "Through innovative activations and engaging campaigns, we hope to increase brand awareness and solidify Nature's Own as the ultimate choice for tailgating season."

About Nature's Own

Upholding a commitment to quality, Nature's Own Bread emphasizes freshness and irresistibly soft texture, maintaining standards that were first introduced by

Flowers Foods

(NYSE: FLO ) in 1977. Today, Nature's Own is America's number one selling loaf bread brand* - known for providing a variety of products

with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and high fructose corn syrup. The brand offers a delicious selection of fresh, soft variety breads, buns, rolls and more. Learn more at

. *Circana loaf dollar sales latest 52 weeks ending 07-7-24.

