Research Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Date
8/22/2024 3:30:54 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Research Solutions, Inc.
(NASDAQ: RSSS ), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that management will participate in a pair of upcoming investor conferences.
Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS conference
Continue Reading
Research Solutions, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)
August 28, 2024; Chicago, IL
Group presentation at 3:00pm ET and 1-on-1 meeting format
Webcast available at
Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences should contact Steven
Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or [email protected]
Lake Street Capital Markets BIG8 Conference
September 12, 2024; New York, NY
1-on-1 meeting format
Qualified investors interested in attending should contact their Lake Street sales representative.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit .
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.
MENAFN22082024003732001241ID1108591446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.