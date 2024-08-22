Singapore Sun By Dale Chihuly Shines At One Holland Village Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Dale Chihuly's Singapore Sun has brought a vibrant burst of colour to One Holland Village. © 2020 Chihuly Studio





MILL Design Competition Winners

Name of Art Bench



Christophe Gaubert, Cynthia Chan, Poh Yun Ru, Tan Weijing



Designers from NUS Design Incubation Centre (DIC)

Sampan



The Sampan benches are a tribute to the spirit of welcome and the emulation felt by all travellers discovering a culture that they will end up making their own. Like boats approaching a new land, the Sampan participate in the dynamics of the place and the flow of passers-by. They are an invitation to rest, enjoy the urban landscape and discuss and exchange different perspectives.



Their varied sizes and coloured lacquered sides express the diversity of origins that make up local culture.



Hai-png (Heffrence) Teow

More Than A Bench



Inspired by the vibrant surroundings, this design features multiple benches arranged organically to create a natural, rhythmic quality. It represents an informal social space where human interaction is driven by spontaneity. More than just a bench, it celebrates diversity and facilitates community.



Hector Arturo Salazar

ASPA



Inspired by the traditional windmill blades and the vibrant Holland Village neighbourhood, this practical bench design embodies the values of inclusivity and diversity. Accessibility is a key factor in fostering a sense of community. The bench must be usable by everyone, including being wheelchair and pram friendly.



Jan Abigail Ampo Juarez, Li Xing Tong, Low Yi Jun



Architecture Students of Singapore Polytechnic

Comfort



Inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Chip Bee Gardens and Lorong Liput, Comfort features a unique anthropomorphic form. It adapts to the rhythms of day and night, offering an upright structure for daytime activities and a more reclined position for nighttime relaxation. By seamlessly blending functionality with the distinctive experiences of each time of day, the bench becomes a versatile space that accommodates diverse activities and fosters a sense of connection to the environment and its evolving atmospheres.

