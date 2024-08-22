Master Your Cybersecurity Skills With Hack The Box ILT And Online Live Mentoring From Applied Technology Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATA is partnering with Hack The Box (HTB) to deliver hands-on instructor led training and mentoring for US and defense contractor clients.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Academy (ATA) is partnering with Hack The Box (HTB) to deliver hands-on instructor led training and mentoring for US government and defense contractor clients. Hack The Box is the Performance Center with the mission to provide a human-first to create and maintain high-performing cybersecurity individuals and organizations. This partnership will be the perfect platform for advanced cybersecurity upskilling with a new approach to instructor-led training powered by HTB Academy, Dedicated Labs, and CTF in the classroom.

Covering all cyber security domains, Hack The Box provides a platform for business and tech leaders to develop their workforce with plans aligned to organizational objectives, and for teams, professionals, and students to grow. HTB's 2.9m+ cybersecurity community and customers have been utilizing HTB Academy to learn and get certified, practice with Dedicated Labs, upskill with Professional Labs and Cloud Labs, and benchmark team's capabilities with CTFs and Battlegrounds. Now they will be able to put the diverse HTB product suite to the test while learning with live security practitioners from Applied Technology Academy. This partnership creates an unique opportunity to blend the HTB platform with expert led instruction and mentoring in a hands-on learning environment. The HTB and Applied Technology Academy team approach to upskilling also supports DoD Directive 8140 and the NIST NICE Framework.

"Partnering with Applied Technology Academy marks a significant milestone for Hack The Box. This collaboration not only expands our reach within the US government and defense sectors but also enhances our commitment to providing unparalleled, hands-on cybersecurity upskilling. Together with ATA, we are ensuring that our clients receive the best of both worlds: cutting-edge technology and personalized, expert guidance." - Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO, Hack The Box

ATA is now offering Online Live Mentoring Sessions and Instructor-Led training for all four Hack The Box certifications, as well as curated job role paths. Work hands-on with our seasoned offensive and defensive cyber instructors, all of whom are active advanced practitioners in their field. Experience award-winning instruction to expedite and enrich your offensive and defensive cyber skills with Hack The Box's platform! Get certified with HTB Certified Penetration Testing Specialist (HTB CPTS), Certified Bug Bounty Hunter (HTB CBBH), Certified Defensive Security Analyst (HTB CDSA) and Certified Web Exploitation Expert (HTB CWEE).

“ATA sought to partner with Hack The Box to further learning and mastery by integrating accountability and online live training with our talented advanced practitioner team”, said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of ATA.“The synergy between HTB's commitment to create and maintain high-performing teams pairs perfectly with our team's instructional approach to teaching leading-edge cyber tools, techniques and tactics within the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. This initiative is in response to our Federal clients' request for our live support and guidance for team accountability and enhancement of their overall skill development.”

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the Cyber Performance Center with the mission to provide a human-first platform to create and maintain high-performing cybersecurity individuals and organizations. Hack The Box is the only platform that unites upskilling, workforce development, and the human focus in the cybersecurity industry, and it's trusted by organizations worldwide for driving their teams to peak performance. Offering an all-in-one environment for continuous growth, assessment, and recruitment, Hack The Box provides solutions for all cybersecurity domains. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box brings together the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2.9 million platform members. Rapidly growing its international footprint and reach, Hack The Box is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in the US, Australia, and Greece.

For more information, please visit hackthebox. For press inquiries, please contact: ....

About Applied Technology Academy

Applied Technology Academy is an award-winning SBA Certified Woman-Owned Small Business that has been in operation for over a decade. ATA is a leading provider of vendor based and vendor neutral certification and knowledge-based courses with content from AWS, Blockchain Training Alliance, Bluestone Analytics, BurpSuite, Carbon Black, CertNexus, Cisco, CompTIA, Cyber AB, DevOps Institute, EC-Council, Hack The Box, ISACA, ISC2, ITIL, Lean Six Sigma, Microsoft, OffSec, OpenText, Project Management Institute, Python Institute, SANS, Scrum, SpecterOps, Security Onion, Splunk, and VMware. They also specialize in developing fully bespoke courses that map to customized learning objectives and outcomes. They are licensed by the Florida Commission on Independent Education (CIE) and are a leading workforce development training organization.

For more information, visit AppliedTechnologyAcademy and follow ATA on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram. For media-related questions about Applied Technology Academy please email ....

