Dental CAD/CAM Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dental CAD/CAM market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in digital dentistry, increase in aging population, shift towards digital impressions, patient demand for aesthetics, efficiency and precision in dental work.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental CAD/CAM market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of prosthodontics and implantology, rising adoption of digital dentures, emergence of teledentistry, growing dental tourism, focus on minimally invasive dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Dental CAD/CAM Market

The increasing adoption of digital dentistry practices is a significant driver for the dental CAD/CAM market. Digital dentistry practices refer to the use of advanced digital technologies and tools in various aspects of dental care and procedures. Dental CAD/CAM technology allows for precise digital impressions, design, and manufacturing of dental restorations, reducing the reliance on traditional, manual methods.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental CAD/CAM market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Group Oyj, Align Technology Incorporated, Straumann Group, 3Shape A/S, Danaher Corporation.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the dental CAD/CAM market. Major companies operating in the dental CAD/CAM market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: In-Lab Systems, In-Office Systems

2) By Component: Milling Machines, Dental Printers, Scanners, Software

3) By End User: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Milling Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental CAD/CAM market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global dental CAD/CAM market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental cad/cam market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Dental CAD/CAM Market Definition

Dental computer-assisted design (CAD)/CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) refers to the software that allows dentists to complete complex restorations more quickly, effectively, and occasionally even more precisely. The dental CAD/CAM uses canning software, and 3D printing to digitally render, alter, and fabricate an object.

Dental CAD/CAM Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

