Waxxpot Launches Monday Mandaystm Across All Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Waxing Franchise Tailors New Program toward Men in Effort to Destigmatize Male Waxing and Expand Clientele

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxxpot , an emerging full-service waxing franchise that provides hair-removal from head to toe for everybody and EVERY BODY, is reshaping the waxing with Monday MANdays TM – a program aiming to remove the stigma surrounding male body waxing by making it more accessible than ever before. The ongoing promotion, available across all 24 Waxxpot locations, offers exclusive bundles featuring popular male waxing services at a discounted rate. These bundles will be available every day of the week, with discounted pricing offered on Mondays.

Waxxpot Launches Monday MANdays Across All Locations

The waxing industry is known to be tailored toward and dominated by women, with only

21% of waxing services performed on men.

While the male waxing industry has seen a

7% growth rate in revenue

over the past few years, Waxxpot is one of the earliest concepts to provide male Brazilians and similar male oriented services, having done so since inception. The benefit of rolling out this program, offering a variety of bundle packages and discounts, provides more incentive to increase clientele and loyalty.

"Launching Monday MANdaysTM is a collective effort to not only destigmatize male waxing, improving the ratio of male to female clients,

but also to increase our client base across all locations, both corporate owned and franchisee owned," said

Michael Abramson, COO & President of Waxxpot.

"Our business model allows for both passive and active revenue streams through the purchase of packages, one-time services and product purchases. Alongside the fact that our client demographics are majority adult women, the program will serve to increase a revenue stream at each location

by further tapping into the male demographic."

Waxxpot has been a long-time leader on inclusivity, and while these bundles are aimed at male clients, each service bundle is available to everybody - regardless of gender or anatomy.

To pinpoint the success of the campaign, Waxxpot locations will utilize Zenoti, the cloud software and marketing program that allows for real-time tracking of customer data focused on micro-targeting and driving first time guests to the store. The brand also utilizes customer retention technology including an exclusive automated text platform that centralizes customer communication and allows each franchisee to always respond quickly and aligned with Waxxpot's brand voice.

Created in 2014 by Daniel Sadd, founder of Salon Lofts®, Waxxpot recently began franchising, and now has 14 franchised locations and 11 corporate owned locations throughout Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The brand's boutique-style salons offer personalized and efficient waxing services, with highly trained estheticians using a proprietary soft wax formula that is made in Spain and derived from Beeswax.

Waxxpot offers a very high revenue-per-minute business – the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 25% of Waxxpot's franchised locations generated an average revenue of $1,104,618 in 2023*.

For more information on Waxxpot's franchising opportunities, please visit .

ABOUT WAXXPOT:

Waxxpot is a franchise opportunity that offers full body waxing services to both men and women in a boutique-style salon. The brand developed its own proprietary two-wax blend that provides an unrivaled aesthetic experience for customers. Under the tagline that "...welcomes everybody and every body," Waxxpot's corporate culture is built on a foundation of inclusion and body positivity. Owned and operated by an experienced team of franchise and salon industry veterans, the brand has grown to include 12 locations, with several more territories currently under development. For more information about Waxxpot's franchise opportunity that offers consumers a full line of body waxing options and lash services, please visit .

*Based on the Average Revenue & Average % EBITDA Across 12 Locations. This information appears in Item 19 of Waxxpot's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD"). Please refer to Waxxpot's FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ, there is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

