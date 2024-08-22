Sharpen Towing Skills At The Tennessee Tow Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Towing operators have an opportunity for hands-on training at the Tennessee Tow Show.

Meeting with instructors is a big plus.

Tennessee Tow Show attendees at a classroom training session

Tennessee Tow Show training classes are led by experts in the field.

- Clarissa PowellCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tennessee Tow Show , to be held in Chattanooga from September 25 to 28, has expanded tow training classes for 2024. Towing operators have the opportunity to sharpen and expand their knowledge and experience in classroom to hands-on sessions led by experts in the towing field.. Learn how to use mechanical advantage in recovery in a two-day training class with Casey Burrows of WreckMaster.. Get up to speed with hazmat awareness training presented by the Hazmat Responder Network.. Improve winching and rigging techniques with Shane Coleman of the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America.. Tackle tough billing issues with Recovery Billing Unlimited.. Stay relevant with hybrid and electric vehicle training provided by the Energy Security Agency.In addition, the Tennessee Tow Truck Association is featuring towing attorney Michael McGovern of The McGovern Law Firm in a special session to help clarify how the MOTION Act, recently signed into law by Tennessee Governor Lee, could impact business operations.Also, Allstate Roadside is hosting show-floor education on electric vehicles, manufacturers' towing recommendations, and damage-free towing at its booth.Bear in mind that training sessions may have limited seating, so register today at tennesseetowshow/training-courses/. The 2024 show runs from September 25 to 28, with training sessions starting before the opening of the exhibit floor.The Tennessee Tow Show was launched in 2012 to provide towing operators from the Southeast an opportunity to learn new skills, meet with towing-related companies, network with other towing operators, and share the experience of the International Towing Museum Weekend, which is held simultaneously with the Tennessee Tow Show. Attendees come from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, among other southern states.

Clarissa Powell

Tow Times magazine

+1 407-706-6798

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.