Highspire Launches To Transform Construction Business Owners Into Real Estate Developers

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspire , the premiere experience for company owners complemented by a powerful venture capital division, today announced its launch to help construction owners leverage their business to become real estate developers. Highspire's innovative business model and unique approach features two key components, a coaching arm and a capital arm, that enable clients to move beyond making a living to building a lasting legacy.

From mastering construction business management and learning real estate development to leveling up to capital investments and unlocking wealth potential, Highspire provides construction businesses with a comprehensive approach for sustained growth and long-term success.

Highspire's capital arm offers a chance for clients to elevate their business by learning to raise capital, leveraging retained earnings, and propelling towards substantial wealth creation and investment expertise. Additionally, Highspire Capital offers investment opportunities in real estate projects and will co-invest in select development projects with qualified members.

"Our coaching, coupled with the capital component, gives us an edge in truly supporting our clients' success," said Paul Atherton, CEO and Co-Founder of Highspire. "We set out to revolutionize the construction and real estate development industries and are proud to provide a transformative offering through access to expert support, peer-collaborative learning, an adaptable online platform, and exclusive access to our fund."

Highspire's coaching program unfolds in two stages. The Business Optimization stage is intentionally designed to transform existing construction companies into self-managing entities, while the Strategic Growth through Diversification & Real Estate Investment stage accelerates growth and diversifies offerings. This enables businesses to transform into vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and construction groups safeguarded against market fluctuations.

Highspire was founded by industry veterans Paul Atherton (CEO), Barrett Johnston, Jordan Milne, and Dave Stephens. Atherton is a long-time advisor across the construction industry. Johnston is the Founder and Principal of Cadence Real Estate, a private vertically-integrated real estate investment firm in Seattle with 50+ multifamily assets. Milne, President and CEO of the GMC Group and Vice Chair of Urban Development Institute, BC, is a highly accomplished real estate investor and developer. Stephens, President and Principal of the LIDA Group, a construction and development company, was named "Builder of the Year" in 2023.

The leadership team also includes accomplished women such as Vanessa Wong, Director of Capital Investments, who raised $45M in equity for a company with over $200M in assets, and Darsh Sidhu-Jawant, Director of Coaching and Development, who led expansions into commercial real estate, corporate acquisitions, and large land development and parceling, managing projects over $23M in the US and Canada.

"We help construction business owners transform from skilled tradespeople into successful business owners, then into developers, and finally into developers capable of raising capital. That's what's truly life-changing," said Darsh Sidhu-Jawant, Director of Coaching and Development of Highspire.

