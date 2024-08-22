LGT Named To Construction Executive's 2024 Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt (LGT) is proud to announce that it has been named one of Executive's 2024 Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms. This prestigious recognition highlights LGT's dedication and commitment in serving the construction industry.

The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms ranking, developed by Construction Executive, is based on a comprehensive survey of more than 700 U.S. construction accounting firms. The survey evaluated firms on several factors, including 2023 revenues from their construction practices, the number of CPAs involved in construction, the percentage of total firm revenues derived from construction, and the number of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

(AEC) clients served. LGT's strong performance across these metrics underscores the firm's commitment to excellence in this sector.

"Earning a spot on this list is a tremendous honor for our firm," said Dawn Möeder, Chartered Accountant and Managing Member of LGT . "This ranking is a testament to the hard work and specialized knowledge of our team, who consistently deliver exceptional service and results for our construction clients. We are committed to supporting the financial health and success of businesses in the construction industry, and this recognition reinforces our position as a trusted advisor in this field."

Lance Trammell, head of LGT's Construction Practice, added, "This recognition is particularly meaningful to us because it reflects the success of our tailored approach to serving the construction industry. We understand the unique challenges that our construction clients face, and we take pride in providing solutions that help them thrive. Being named to this list motivates us to continue pushing the envelope and delivering the highest level of service."

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals to privately-held companies

to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services, Inc., were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

