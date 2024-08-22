Kazakhstan Accredits Taliban-Appointed Envoy As Charge D'affaires

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kazakhstan's Foreign announced on Wednesday, August 21, that it has approved Mr. Rahmani as the chargé d'affaires for Afghanistan.

According to a press release from the ministry, Ali-Bek Bakayev, the deputy foreign of Kazakhstan, stated that the approval aims to enhance trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Kabul.

Bakayev added,“Afghanistan's active presence among regional countries will revive its and stability. This improves the situation for the Afghanistan people and contributes to peace and security in the region.”

In June, Kazakhstan's President declared that the Taliban had been removed from the list of terrorist groups to facilitate the development of economic relations with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has announced that it has accepted the credentials of the Taliban's ambassador.

The Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also stated that Mullah Badreddin Haqqani has presented his credentials to the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comes amid the situation where no countries have officially recognized the Taliban regime since August 2021. However, some regional countries have maintained unofficial relations with the regime to address their security concerns.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram