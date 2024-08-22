Gaza reels from unprecedented surge in violence

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip is reeling from an unprecedented surge in violence as a series of Israeli military strikes have led to a substantial rise in casualties and extensive damage across the region. In the early hours of this morning, Israeli shelling targeted the home of the Hamouda family in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. This attack resulted in the deaths of 11 Palestinian civilians, with many others injured. Medical sources reported that most of the deceased were children and women, whose bodies, severely burned, were transported to Kamal Adwan Hospital.



In addition to the assault on Beit Lahiya, Israeli forces carried out extensive air raids in the area surrounding Abu Obeida cemetery and the Al-Qastal towers, located east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Similar airstrikes targeted a residence near Abdel Aal Hall, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp. These strikes resulted in numerous injuries among civilians, including many women and children.



The devastation continued with artillery shelling in the southern part of the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, which led to further injuries among the civilian population.



The crisis has been exacerbated by additional raids that took place yesterday afternoon. Israeli aircraft struck homes, a school, and shelters for displaced people in both the central and southern Gaza Strip. This latest round of attacks has claimed at least 25 additional lives, bringing the total number of martyrs for the day to 53, with dozens more injured.



Since the onset of Israeli military actions on October 7th of the previous year, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels. Current reports from medical sources indicate that the death toll has now surpassed 40,223, with a significant number of victims being children and women. Additionally, the number of injured has climbed to 92,981, with thousands more trapped under the rubble, awaiting rescue. The relentless escalation of violence continues to highlight the severe humanitarian crisis confronting the region.

