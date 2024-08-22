SC To Constitute Panel To Resolve Grievances Of Protesting Farmers On Punjab-Haryana Border

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will constitute, within a week, a committee to amicably resolve the grievances of the farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant asked the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest within three days the terms of reference that the expert panel should deal with.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, was considering the pleas moved by the Haryana against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border.

The apex court clarified that it has not precluded the state governments from holding meetings with the protesting farmers in the meantime.

The matter will be heard next on September 2.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court mulled the formation of an independent committee to reach out to the agitating farmers to find out "some viable solution of the issues to the extent they are found to be just, fair, feasible and most importantly in the interest of one and all".

It had asked the Union and state governments to take some steps to reach out to the farmers and suggested sending a neutral umpire. Observing that there exists a trust deficit between the stakeholders, the Supreme Court had sought suggestions for names of individuals who can be included in the expert panel. In the meantime, it ordered the state governments to maintain a status quo at the site of protests.

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to "at least" open the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana within a week. In its order, a division bench of Justices G.S. Sandhawalia and Vikas Bahl asked the Punjab as well as the Haryana governments to ensure that the highway is restored to its original glory and open to one and all for the convenience of the public.

"The State of Punjab shall also ensure that the demonstrators gathered in their territory are also duly controlled as and when the situation so requires," ordered the high court, asking all the Kisan Unions to maintain law and order. It noted that the diversion which has been made to avoid the blockage was causing great inconvenience to the general public.

The decision came on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the barricading amid increasing concerns over the disruption of traffic and its impact on daily commuters and the transportation of goods. The interstate border was sealed to prevent protesting farmers from entering Haryana.