Qatar announces new tourism project to enhance hospitality sector

(MENAFN) Qatar has recently unveiled an ambitious new tourism project in Simaisma, reflecting the country’s commitment to enhancing its tourism sector. The project, valued at QR20 billion and spearheaded by Qatari Diar Real Estate, aims to position Qatar as a prominent global tourist destination. This initiative aligns with Qatar’s National Development Strategy 2030, which seeks to diversify the beyond traditional sectors.



The Simaisma Project, introduced in June by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, is a significant undertaking that includes 16 designated tourism zones. Key features of the development will be a theme park, an internationally recognized golf club, a yacht club with a marina, and various retail and dining options. This comprehensive approach is designed to attract a broad range of international visitors and bolster Qatar’s status as a leading travel destination.



The latest data from the National Tourism Council highlights a thriving tourism and hotel industry in 2024. In the first quarter alone, Qatar saw 1.6 million passenger arrivals, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The demand for hotel rooms also surged, with a total of 2.6 million rooms booked, a rise of 37 percent year-over-year. The increase in tourist numbers has positively impacted the hotel real estate sector, with occupancy rates climbing from 54 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 75 percent this year. February’s occupancy rate even peaked at 85 percent, driven by major events like the AFC Asian Cup and the Web Summit Qatar.



Saudi Arabia remains the largest source of tourists for Qatar, contributing 28 percent of the total arrivals. India follows as the second largest market with 7 percent, and Germany ranks third with 5 percent. This rise in visitors has significantly boosted hotel revenues, with Average Daily Rates (ADRs) increasing by 10 percent year-over-year to QR481 and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) up 53 percent to QR361. According to data from the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), overall occupancy in the second quarter stood at 63 percent, with ADRs reaching QR463, up from 47 percent and QR442 in April 2023.

