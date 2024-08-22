Leading coal provider prohibits shipments to Israel

(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has enacted a ban on coal exports to Israel, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the primary reason for this significant decision. The decree, signed by Petro and published on the presidential website, marks a substantial shift in Colombia's trade policy, particularly considering that Colombia was Israel's largest coal supplier in 2023, with trade valued at $450 million.



The ban comes in response to the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza following Israel's military actions against Hamas, which began after the cross-border attack on October 7, 2023. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported staggering casualties and suffering in Gaza, with over 32,000 Palestinians reported dead, including 9,000 women and 13,000 children. Additionally, 1.1 million people are facing food insecurity and 1.7 million have been displaced.



Petro's decree, effective five days from its publication, will remain in force until the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures related to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza are fully implemented. This action is part of a broader response to the reported use of Colombian coal in the production of munitions used in the conflict, which Petro has condemned as contributing to the deaths of Palestinian civilians.



The move has faced criticism from the Colombian Miners Association and coal producers, who argue that it undermines existing trade agreements with Israel and could have economic repercussions. Despite these concerns, Petro has justified the ban on moral and humanitarian grounds, emphasizing that Colombian coal's role in the conflict necessitates this intervention.

