Musk reacts to Trump job proposition

Musk's readiness to join a potential Trump administration comes in the wake of his public endorsement of Trump, made after an assassination attempt on the GOP nominee last month. Musk expressed his support via X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” His endorsement reflects his increasingly critical stance towards the current Democratic administration under President Joe Biden.



On Tuesday, Musk took to X to signal his willingness to serve in a government capacity, responding to Trump's earlier comments. The tech mogul’s post indicated his openness to taking on an advisory role or another position if offered by the Republican nominee.



In a recent interview with Reuters, Trump described Musk as a "very smart guy" and expressed interest in appointing him to an advisory position. Trump emphasized that if Musk were willing, he would certainly consider him for the role.



Adding a touch of humor to the political discourse, one X user proposed naming a new government department the “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” referencing the popular Dogecoin cryptocurrency and the associated meme. Musk playfully endorsed the suggestion, calling it the "perfect name."



The dialogue between Musk and Trump took a more serious turn last week during a live interview on the X platform, which Musk owns. During their discussion, Musk proposed establishing a “government efficiency commission” aimed at improving the management of taxpayer funds. Trump agreed that Musk would be an ideal candidate to lead such an initiative.



As Trump’s campaign continues to gain traction, Musk’s potential involvement in a future administration underscores the close ties between the tech entrepreneur and the Republican nominee, particularly in contrast to Musk's growing criticisms of the current administration's policies.

