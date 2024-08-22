US Democrat convention venue fence gets breached by demonstrators

(MENAFN) The National Convention (DNC) in Chicago faced significant disruptions on Monday night as pro-Palestine breached security measures outside the venue where U.S. President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak. The event, which is taking place at the Union Center, has drawn high-ranking Democrats from across the country for a four-day gathering that will culminate in the formal nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential election.



The protestors, advocating for the Palestinian cause, specifically targeted Biden and the Democratic Party with demands to halt U.S. military aid to Israel and to pressure the Israeli government to end its military operations against Hamas in Gaza. The demonstrators successfully tore down a section of the metal security fence on the north side of the Union Center and confronted police officers who attempted to block their entry.



A video captured at the scene shows activists aggressively pushing down the fence and clashing with law enforcement officers. Several individuals were detained as a result of the altercation.



Pro-Palestinian protests have been a recurring issue across the United States since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023. Activists have frequently targeted American politicians and public events to express their opposition to U.S. policies regarding Israel and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



In related political news, President Biden ended his presidential campaign last month amid concerns from fellow Democrats and party donors about his health affecting his chances against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November election. Biden has since endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor, marking a significant shift in the Democratic leadership.

