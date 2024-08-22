(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States natural flavors is expected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, with sales projected to reach USD 4,100.5 million by 2034. Health-conscious consumers, driven by awareness of the adverse effects of artificial flavors and higher disposable incomes, are increasingly opting for premium products with natural ingredients. The presence of key manufacturers and a robust distribution further boosts the market's growth.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural flavor extract size is estimated to be worth USD 5,461.5 million by 2024, and is projected to reach a value of USD 9,944.5 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.



The increased application of natural flavors in the food and beverage products such as processed foods, bakery and confectionary and instant foods etc. has led a surge in the target market across the globe. Along with the food and beverage industry, use of natural flavors in the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products has been increased in recent time.

Manufacturers focusing on the development of new flavor formulation from variety of raw materials. Key market leaders are involving in the merger, acquisition, collaboration and partnership among other players to dominate their market share by sharing the technology and other resources such as production facilities and human resource. Also they are well equipped with the facility to manufacture tailor-made natural flavors as per the consumer demand and trend.

Brands leverage their extensive distribution channels by collaborating with distributors and wholesalers globally. For instance, International flavors and fragrances (IFF), utilizes its extensive global distribution network to ensure that its products are available in multiple markets, ranging from food service to industrial applications.

Key Takeaways from the Global Natural Flavor Extract Market Study:



Increased demand of natural, organic food product ingredients by the consumers in their food products

Sales of natural flavor will increase due to its widespread application in the food and beverage application

Development of extraction and manufacturing process and machineries by the key market leaders Companies are investing in product innovation with novel ingredients to enhance flavor notes of the extracted flavor.

“Manufacturing companies with the advanced processing facilities and innovative process to extract the natural flavours from number of raw material with the keeping the cost effectiveness of product will be the winner of the market. Added advantage will be enjoyed by companies which prioritize targeted marketing and product positioning.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.







Competition Outlook

The key players in the natural flavors industry are continuously innovating to introduce new flavors with more diverse and delightful flavor formulations from the number of raw materials in the field of business. Key manufacturing companies are involved in strategies such as merger acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations among others in the industry to expand production capacity and cater to a wider audience. They are also educating the consumers and advertising their products through social media and websites to engage the consumers into using their products.

Brands must strategize ways to retain their sales revenue share by prioritizing sustainability, ethical sourcing, and reducing their carbon footprint.

For instance



BASF Recently launched Isobionics® Natural alpha-Bisabolene 98 and Isobionics® Natural (-)-alpha-Bisabolol 99 under its brand name of Isobanics brand portfolio to cater to the increasing demand for the natural flavors from consumers across the globe Solvay expands the range of one of its flagship products, Rhovanil Natural CW, with three new natural flavor ingredients: Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta, and Sublima for natural vanillin

Leading Natural Flavour Brands



International flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Mane SA.

Cargill

Tate & Lyle PLC

Associated British Foods plc

Corbion N.V.

Keva Flavours Others

Get valuable insights into Global Natural Flavor Extract Market:

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Flowers, Herbs and Spices, Vegetable/ Vegetable Juice, Fruit/ Fruit Juice, Edible Yeast, Vanilla.

By End Use:

Different End Use include Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Baked Products, Cereal-based Products, Functional Food, Pet Food, Others (Sauce, Spread etc), Beverages and Nutraceuticals

By Form:

Different Form include Powder, Paste, Liquid

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Die globale Marktgröße für Extrakte mit natürlichen Aromen wird bis 2024 auf 5.461,5 Mio. USD geschätzt und wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich einen Wert von 9.944,5 Mio . USD erreichen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,2 % im Bewertungszeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 entspricht.

Die zunehmende Anwendung natürlicher Aromen in Lebensmittel- und Getränkeprodukten wie verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln, Back- und Süßwaren sowie Fertiggerichten usw. hat zu einem Anstieg des Zielmarktes auf der ganzen Welt geführt. Zusammen mit der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie hat die Verwendung natürlicher Aromen bei der Entwicklung von Pharmazeutika und kosmetischen Produkten in letzter Zeit zugenommen.

Hersteller, die sich auf die Entwicklung neuer Geschmacksrezepturen aus einer Vielzahl von Rohstoffen konzentrieren. Wichtige Marktführer beteiligen sich an Fusionen, Übernahmen, Kooperationen und Partnerschaften mit anderen Akteuren, um ihren Marktanteil zu dominieren, indem sie die Technologie und andere Ressourcen wie Produktionsanlagen und Humanressourcen gemeinsam nutzen. Außerdem sind sie gut ausgestattet mit der Möglichkeit, maßgeschneiderte natürliche Aromen gemäß der Nachfrage und dem Trend der Verbraucher herzustellen.

Marken nutzen ihre umfangreichen Vertriebskanäle, indem sie mit Distributoren und Großhändlern weltweit zusammenarbeiten. So nutzt beispielsweise International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) sein umfangreiches globales Vertriebsnetz, um sicherzustellen, dass seine Produkte in mehreren Märkten erhältlich sind, die von der Gastronomie bis hin zu industriellen Anwendungen reichen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der globalen Marktstudie für natürliche Aromaextrakte:

 Gestiegene Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach natürlichen, biologischen Lebensmittelzutaten in ihren Lebensmitteln

 Der Absatz von natürlichen Aromen wird aufgrund seiner weit verbreiteten Anwendung in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie steigen

 Entwicklung von Extraktions- und Herstellungsprozessen und -maschinen durch die wichtigsten Marktführer

 Unternehmen investieren in Produktinnovationen mit neuartigen Inhaltsstoffen, um die Geschmacksnoten des extrahierten Geschmacks zu verbessern.

"Herstellerunternehmen mit fortschrittlichen Verarbeitungsanlagen und innovativen Verfahren zur Extraktion der natürlichen Aromen aus der Anzahl der Rohstoffe unter Beibehaltung der Kosteneffizienz des Produkts werden der Gewinner des Marktes sein. Einen zusätzlichen Vorteil haben Unternehmen, die Wert auf gezieltes Marketing und Produktpositionierung legen." – sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Hauptakteure in der Branche der natürlichen Aromen arbeiten kontinuierlich an Innovationen, um neue Geschmacksrichtungen mit vielfältigeren und köstlicheren Geschmacksrezepturen aus der Anzahl der Rohstoffe im Geschäftsbereich einzuführen. Wichtige Fertigungsunternehmen sind an Strategien wie Fusionen, Übernahmen, Partnerschaften und Kooperationen beteiligt, unter anderem in der Branche, um die Produktionskapazität zu erweitern und ein breiteres Publikum anzusprechen. Sie klären auch die Verbraucher auf und bewerben ihre Produkte über soziale Medien und Websites, um die Verbraucher zur Nutzung ihrer Produkte zu bewegen.

Marken müssen Strategien entwickeln, um ihren Umsatzanteil zu halten, indem sie Nachhaltigkeit, ethische Beschaffung und die Reduzierung ihres CO2-Fußabdrucks in den Vordergrund stellen.

Zum Beispiel



BASF hat kürzlich Isobionics® Natural alpha-Bisabolen 98 und Isobionics® Natural (-)-alpha-Bisabolol 99 unter dem Markennamen Isobanics auf den Markt gebracht, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach natürlichen Aromen von Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt gerecht zu werden Solvay erweitert die Palette eines seiner Flaggschiffprodukte, Rhovanil Natural CW, um drei neue natürliche Geschmacksstoffe: Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta und Sublima für natürliches Vanillin

Führende Marken mit natürlichen Aromen



International flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies GmbH

Mane SA.

Cargill

Tate & Lyle PLC

Assoziierte British Foods plc

Corbion N.V.

Keva Aromen Andere

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für natürliche Aromaextrakte:

Nach Quelle:

Laut Source wurde die Branche in Blumen, Kräuter und Gewürze, Gemüse- / Gemüsesaft, Obst / Fruchtsaft, Speisehefe und Vanille eingeteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den verschiedenen Endanwendungen gehören Milchprodukte, Süßwaren, Backwaren, Produkte auf Getreidebasis, funktionelle Lebensmittel, Tiernahrung, andere (Soßen, Brotaufstriche usw.), Getränke und Nutrazeutika

Nach Form:

Zu den verschiedenen Formen gehören Pulver, Paste, Flüssigkeit

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

