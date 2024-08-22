Schools In Qatar Ready To Welcome Students For New Academic Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Private schools and kindergartens are giving final touches to preparations to receive students for the new academic year 2024-25 in a healthy environment to ensure a smooth operation.

The preparations include maintenance of air-conditioners, safety and security system, lighting, cleaning and disinfection. Some schools have also hired new teachers to meet the need, upgraded educational systems and maintained the facilities.

There are 349 private schools and kindergartens with 237,931 students operating across the country. The number of teachers in private schools reached 20,310. As many as 7,278 administrative staff are working with private schools.

As the new school year approaches, parents are obliged helping their children transition from the leisurely pace of vacation back to the structured school routine.

Experts recommend starting the adjustment process early by gradually reestablishing schedules to ensure students are well-rested and prepared for the academic year ahead.

In addition parents should be vigilant about common health concerns that can arise after a long break, such as changes in eating habits, the resurgence of seasonal allergies, and the mental stress associated with returning to school.

Retail outlets across Qatar have kick-started the 'back-to-school' campaign with various offers and sales for the upcoming academic year.

Malls and hypermarkets including Carrefour, Center Point, and Lulu have been at the forefront of providing various educational equipment and school accessories with regards to the ongoing campaign.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Principal of Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ), Syed Asif Ali Shah said that the school's top management has been actively engaged in their duties since August 1, focusing on making essential preparations for the new academic session.

“As part of these efforts, it is ensured that everything is in place for a smooth start. Teachers are scheduled to report back on August 25, exactly one week before the official reopening of the school,” said Shah.

During this period, he said, they will undergo comprehensive orientation sessions and participate in continuous professional development programs designed to enhance their teaching skills and methodologies.

“PISQ has introduced new uniforms and sports uniforms for students, ensuring a fresh and updated look for the new academic year also the school has taken the initiative to provide new printed notebooks, keeping in mind the specific requirements of the learners and promoting a more organized learning experience, meanwhile significant renovation work is also being carried out on the campus to upgrade the existing facilities and improve the overall convenience and comfort for the students, ensuring a conducive learning environment for the new term,” said Shah.

He said that the students of Pakistan International School are scheduled to report back and join the new session starting on September 1, 2024.

“At the start of the new session on September 1, 2024, Pakistan International School will welcome approximately 550 new students to its campus,” said Shah.

He said that the management is excited to greet these new members of the school community and is fully prepared to support their journey as they begin this new chapter in their education.

“Approximately 5,000 students will be benefited this year from Pakistan International School,” said Shah.

He said that the school is currently enhancing its educational infrastructure by utilizing a comprehensive learning management system (LMS) to streamline teaching and learning processes.

“Projectors have been made available in classrooms to further support interactive learning, providing a dynamic environment for students,” said Shah.

He added:“Additionally, the installation of CCTV cameras throughout the campus is underway to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. Looking ahead, there are plans to install smartboards in the Cambridge section, which will further enrich the learning experience by incorporating advanced technology into the classroom.”