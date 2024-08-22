Champions League: Galatasaray Loses To Swiss Club - 3:2
The Turkish team "Galatasaray" has started to compete in the
playoffs of the Champions League.
A late Filip Ugrinic penalty gave Young Boys a crucial 3-2
first-leg lead over Galatasaray in their Champions League play-off
tie after an enthralling contest in Bern.
Ugrinic scored from the spot after Abdulkerim Bardakci was sent
off for a handball in the penalty area following a VAR review.
A Michy Batshuayi brace had looked to have boosted Galatasaray's
hopes of reaching the Champions League's new league phase, dragging
the visitors level after Joel Monteiro scored either side of
half-time.
However, Ugrinic's 86th-minute spot-kick gave the Swiss side the
advantage as they bid to reach the Champions League proper for a
second straight campaign.
Galatasaray remain in the tie ahead of next Tuesday's second
leg, though, and will look to hit back in front of a boisterous
home crowd in Istanbul.
