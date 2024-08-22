'Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,' Day 3 Of Democratic National Convention Begins With Vedic Prayer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The third day of the National began with a unique Vedic prayer in which the priest prayed for blessings for a united nation.

“Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united, and it moves us towards justice for all,” said Indian-American priest Rakesh Bhatt as he formally started the third day's proceedings of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, PTI reported.

“We should be in unison. Let our minds think together. Let our hearts beat as one. All for the betterment of society. May this make us powerful so we can unite and make our nation proud,” the senior Hindu priest said.

A priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, Bhatt hails from Bengaluru. He is a Madhwa priest trained in Rig Veda and Tantrasaara (Maadhva) Agama, under his guru, Pejavar Swamiji of Udupi Ashta Matha.

“We are one universal family. Truth is our foundation and always prevails. Lead us from unreal to real. from darkness to the light, and from death to immortality. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt, fluent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, Tulu, and Sanskrit, holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Sanskrit, English, and Kannada. He earned his English and Kannada degrees from Osteen College in Bengaluru and his Sanskrit degree from Jaychamarajendra College.

After several years at Udupi Ashta Matha, he briefly worked at Badrinath and Raghavendra Swami Koil in Salem before joining Sri Sri Vishnu Temple in July 2013.

Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic Party, Ajay Bhutoria, said, "Rakesh Bhatt's Hindu prayer at the DNC today is a significant moment, showcasing the Democratic Party's commitment to inclusivity and diversity."

"It is heartening to see the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community being honoured on such a prominent stage. This moment reflects the growing influence and recognition of our community within the fabric of American society," Bhutoria said.

(With inputs from PTI)