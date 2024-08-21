OAS Electoral Authorities To Discuss Challenges And Best Practices In Electoral Matters

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PARAGUAY / USA – The XVII Inter-American Meeting of Electoral Authorities (RAE), a meeting that brings together the highest electoral authorities of the hemisphere, was inaugurated in Asunción, organized by the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSJE) of Paraguay, with support from the of Canada.

More than 40 authorities and representatives of 30 electoral organizations from 23 OAS member states are participating in this edition of the RAE.

During the opening of the meeting, the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, urged the electoral authorities to“take this meeting in Asunción to come together to find answers to the new challenges and strengthen the noble task of defending the freedoms of our peoples. I hope that in these days when we hear voices of despair, that strive for the return of authoritarian models, this meeting will become a true beacon of hope, of struggle for democracy, that it will be a light in the darkness. Paraguay is fully committed to the principles of freedom, democracy and human rights.”

For his part, the secretary-general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, who sent a message to the participants, stressed the support of the Organization for their work and assured that“the task carried out by the electoral authorities is not only technical, it is fundamentally moral, since the trust of millions of people in our region rests in their hands.” In this sense, Almagro added that“Democracy is more than a system of government; it is a commitment to human dignity, freedom, and justice. It is a sacred pact between citizens and the State, a promise that every voice will be heard, and every vote will count.”

Likewise, the president of the TSJE, César Emilio Rossel, highlighted the importance of the regional meeting and assured that“hosting the Meeting of Electoral Authorities, at a historic moment where democracy, that delicate and precious asset, faces unprecedented challenges, is an important commitment, since it not only represents a space for the exchange of experiences and knowledge, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to the democratic principles that guide our nations.”

For his part, the vice president of the TSJE, Jaime Bestard, expressed his gratitude for the participation of the electoral bodies present at the meeting and highlighted the role of the RAE in sharing and assessing the events that occur in the Hemisphere and assured that“at this time this meeting is opportune, which we will see in the development of the discussions.”

The magistrate member of the TSJE, Jorge Bogarín, in his opening remarks, highlighted that“democracy is not static and, consequently, reaching the different goals constitutes a continuous process, which requires constant effort and commitment on the part of all actors, and even more so on the part of the citizens.”

Finally, the secretary for the Strengthening of Democracy of the OAS, Francisco Guerrero, highlighted the“crucial moment for democracy in the Hemisphere” and emphasized the need to guarantee the autonomy and independence of the electoral bodies, noting that“they do not follow the dictates of power, but of the citizens. That is the challenge we have and that we will discuss in the coming days.”

During the XVII RAE, electoral authorities are addressing issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence on elections, tools to promote a secure and deliberative information ecosystem, the health of global and regional democracy, and the challenges of holding elections in contexts of political-electoral violence.

The Inter-American Meetings of Electoral Authorities promote the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and successful practices in electoral administration within the region. These meetings facilitate horizontal cooperation to strengthen the institutional capacities of electoral bodies and continue to improve the way elections are conducted in the Americas.

The post OAS electoral authorities to discuss challenges and best practices in electoral matters appeared first on Caribbean News Global .