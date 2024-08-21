CEC: Process Of Preparation Of Ballots Completed
Date
8/21/2024 7:17:02 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The process of preparing ballot papers for the extraordinary
parliamentary elections has been completed.
This was reflected in the Central Election Commission's
"Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for the preparation
and holding of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic
of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.
According to the legislation, the process of preparation of
ballot papers should be completed at least 10 days before the
voting day.
In the Calendar Plan, the process is expected to be completed by
August 22.
It should be recalled that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev
signed the Decree on the dissolution of the sixth convocation of
the Milli Majlis and the appointment of early elections to the
Milli Majlis. According to the decree, the sixth convocation of the
Milli Majlis was released and early elections were scheduled for
September 1.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108587255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.