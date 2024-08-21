X Financial Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024





QoQ YoY Total loan amount facilitated and

originated (RMB in million) 25,874 21,505 22,749 5.8

% (12.1

%) Number of active borrowers 1,474,930 1,369,410 1,642,605 19.9

% 11.4

%



The total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB22,749 million, compared with RMB25,874 million in the same period of 2023. Total number of active borrowers[2] was 1,642,605 in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 1,474,930 in the same period of 2023.



As of June 30, 2023 As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million) 45,071 43,812 41,804 Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 31-60 days 0.96

% 1.61

% 1.29

% Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 91-180 days 2.50

% 4.37

% 4.38

%



The total outstanding loan balance[3] as of June 30, 2024 was RMB41,804 million, compared with RMB45,071 million as of June 30, 2023.

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days[4] as of June 30, 2024 was 1.29%, compared with 0.96% as of June 30, 2023. The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of June 30, 2024 was 4.38%, compared with 2.50% as of June 30, 2023.

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period. [2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period. [3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loans. As Xiaoying Housing Loans is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing Loans delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance. [4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Xiaoying Credit Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are excluded

when

calculating

the

denominator. Starting from the first quarter of 2021, substantially all of the loans facilitated and provided by the Company have been Xiaoying Credit Loans. [5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the Xiaoying Credit Loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Xiaoying Credit Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded when

calculating

the

denominator.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except for share and per share

data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 QoQ YoY



RMB

RMB

RMB



Total net revenue 1,220,422 1,207,974 1,372,588 13.6

% 12.5

% Total operating costs and expenses (775,293) (831,433) (909,535) 9.4

% 17.3

% Income from operations 445,129 376,541 463,053 23.0

% 4.0

% Net income 366,292 363,139 415,303 14.4

% 13.4

% Non-GAAP adjusted net income 364,885 322,205 374,661 16.3

% 2.7

%











Net income per ADS-basic 7.62 7.44 8.46 13.7

% 11.0

% Net income per ADS-diluted 7.50 7.32 8.28 13.1

% 10.4

%











Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic 7.62 6.60 7.62 15.5

% 0.0

% Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted 7.44 6.54 7.50 14.7

% 0.8

%



Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB1,372.6 million (US$188.9 million), representing an increase of 12.5% from RMB1,220.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB463.1 million (US$63.7 million), compared with RMB445.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB415.3 million (US$57.1 million), compared with RMB366.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP[6] adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB374.7 million (US$51.6 million), compared with RMB364.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB8.46 (US$1.16) and RMB8.28 (US$1.14), compared with RMB7.62 and RMB7.50, respectively, in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05) and RMB7.50 (US$1.03), compared with RMB7.62 and RMB7.44, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class

A ordinary shares.

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to report another solid quarter as we made further progress in improving our profitability. Our proactive management of loan volumes based on asset quality dynamics continued to bear fruit in the second quarter. As a result, while loan volume declined year-on-year, our net income for the quarter grew significantly and reached a record high."

"The total loan amount facilitated and originated decreased by 12% year-on-year but increased 6% sequentially to RMB23 billion. Our total outstanding loan balance was RMB42 billion at the end of June 2024. Delinquency rates for outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days and 91-180 days were 1.29% and 4.38%, respectively, at the end of the quarter, compared to 1.61% and 4.37% a quarter ago and 0.96% and 2.50% a year ago. As we have seen an improvement in our asset quality, we have decided to ease our strict controls on loan volumes, and we expect our loan volumes to gradually recover on a year-on-year basis in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, we will continue to strengthen and refine our risk management system to improve asset quality. Our focus remains on sustainable profitability, and we employ flexible tactics to adapt to evolving market conditions to achieve this and, as always, to increase shareholder value."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We delivered strong financial results this quarter. Total net revenue was RMB1.4 billion, up 12.5% year-on-year and 14% sequentially. We continued to focus on cost control and improved asset quality and, as a result, our net income grew 13% year-on-year and 14% sequentially to RMB415 million, a record high in our history. In May 2024, we announced a new US$20 million share repurchase program. In June 2024, we initiated a tender offer to purchase 2 million ADSs, which was completed in July 2024. We are pleased to have executed this ADS buyback, which provided liquidity to shareholders seeking an exit at a premium price and, at the same time, increased remaining shareholders' stakes in the Company. We are committed to profitable growth while exploring various avenues to further increase returns for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue

in the second quarter of 2024

increased by 12.5%

to RMB1,372.6

million (US$188.9

million) from RMB1,220.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to growth in various disaggregated revenue items compared with the same period of 2023. Please refer to the analysis of disaggregation of revenue below.





Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 YoY



RMB

%

of

Revenue

RMB

%

of

Revenue

Loan facilitation service 715,503 58.6

% 732,249 53.3

% 2.3

% Post-origination service 140,317 11.5

% 154,669 11.3

% 10.2

% Financing income 274,639 22.5

% 351,012 25.6

% 27.8

% Guarantee income - 0.0

% 45,564 3.3

% 100.0

% Other revenue 89,963 7.4

% 89,094 6.5

% (1.0

%) Total net revenue 1,220,422 100.0

% 1,372,588 100.0

% 12.5

%

Loan facilitation service fees in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 2.3%

to RMB732.2

million (US$100.8

million) from RMB715.5

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the expected prepayment rates this quarter compared with the same period of 2023.

Post-origination service

fees in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 10.2%

to RMB154.7

million (US$21.3

million) from RMB140.3

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income

in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 27.8%

to RMB351.0

million (US$48.3

million)

from RMB274.6

million in the same period of 2023, due to an increase in average loan balances held

by

the

Company compared with the same period of 2023.

Guarantee income in the second quarter of 2024 was

RMB45.6 million (US$6.3 million),

due to an increase in guarantee income arising from financing guarantee business operated by a subsidiary which holds the financing guarantee license and commenced the financing guarantee business in second half of 2023.

Other revenue in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 1.0% to RMB89.1 million (US$12.3 million), compared with RMB90.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Origination and servicing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 19.1%

to RMB415.1

million (US$57.1

million) from RMB348.6

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in collection expenses resulting from the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and provided in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023.

Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 2.6%

to RMB323.6

million (US$44.5

million) from RMB332.1

million in the same period of 2023.

Provision for loans receivable in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB95.9

million (US$13.2

million), compared with RMB55.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and provided in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB21.4 million (US$2.9 million),

due to increase in the guarantee liability arising from financing guarantee business operated by a subsidiary which holds the financing guarantee license and commenced the financing guarantee business in second half of 2023.

Income from operations

in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB463.1

million (US$63.7

million), compared with RMB445.1

million in the same period of 2023.

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates

in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB504.0

million (US$69.4

million), compared with RMB443.9

million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB89.6

million (US$12.3

million), compared with RMB87.0

million in the same period of 2023.

Net income

in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB415.3

million (US$57.1

million), compared with RMB366.3

million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB374.7 million (US$51.6 million), compared with RMB364.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS

in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB8.46

(US$1.16), and RMB8.28

(US$1.14), compared with RMB7.62

and RMB7.50, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS

in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB7.62

(US$1.05), and RMB7.50

(US$1.03), compared with RMB7.62

and RMB7.44

respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents

was RMB1,612.2

million (US$221.8

million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB1,413.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan

On May 30, 2024, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a new US$20 million share repurchase program, effective through November 30, 2025. On June 5, 2024, the Company announced that it had commenced a tender offer under the share repurchase program to purchase up to 2 million ADSs at a price of $4.52 per ADS. On July 15, 2024, the Company announced the results of the tender offer. A total of 2,026,640 ADSs were validly tendered and not withdrawn. The total repurchase amount of the tender offer was approximately US$9.2 million. Following the completion of the tender offer, the Company has about US$10.8 million left for potential repurchases under its new US$20 million plan. Additionally, approximately US$5.5 million remains under our US$30 million plan which is effective until the end of September 2024.

Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend

In March 2024, the Company approved a semi-annual dividend policy. Pursuant to the semi-annual dividend policy, the Board today approved the declaration and payment of a semi-annual dividend of US$0.17 per ADS (approximately US$0.028 per ordinary share) for the first half of 2024. The holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on September 4, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time) will be entitled to the semi-annual dividend. These shareholders, including the Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of our ADS program (the "Depositary"), will receive the payments of dividends on or about September 27, 2024. Dividends to the Company's ADS holders will be paid by the Depositary on or after September 27, 2024, and the precise timing of receipt will vary based on the processing efficiency of the respective holding brokerage.

Business Outlook

The Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated for the third quarter of 2024 to be between RMB26.0 billion and RMB27.5 billion.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for

the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

X Financial





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024



RMB

RMB USD

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

1,195,352 1,612,200 221,846

Restricted cash, net

749,070 590,210 81,216

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

1,659,588 1,510,866 207,902

Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and other loans, net

4,947,833 5,080,810 699,143

Deposits to institutional cooperators, net

1,702,472 1,589,195 218,681

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

48,767 34,878 4,799

Deferred tax assets, net

135,958 192,391 26,474

Long-term investments

493,411 497,278 68,428

Property and equipment, net

8,642 10,423 1,434

Intangible assets, net

36,810 36,504 5,023

Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net

8,657 6,494 894

Financial investments

608,198 756,323 104,074

Other non-current assets

55,265 57,655 7,934

TOTAL ASSETS

11,650,023 11,975,227 1,647,848









LIABILITIES









Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost

3,584,041 3,134,236 431,285

Guarantee liabilities

61,907 82,838 11,399

Deferred guarantee income

46,597 84,566 11,637

Short-term borrowings

565,000 474,500 65,293

Accrued payroll and welfare

86,771 58,757 8,086

Other tax payable

289,819 268,198 36,905

Income tax payable

446,500 472,584 65,030

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

595,427 674,731 92,846

Dividend payable

59,226 - -

Other non-current liabilities

37,571 35,359 4,866

Deferred tax liabilities

30,040 35,137 4,835

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,802,899 5,320,906 732,182









Commitments and Contingencies









Equity:









Common shares

207 207 28

Treasury stock

(111,520) (101,788) (14,006)

Additional paid-in capital

3,196,942 3,206,740 441,262

Retained earnings

2,692,018 3,469,948 477,481

Other comprehensive income

69,477 79,214 10,901

Total X Financial shareholders' equity

5,847,124 6,654,321 915,666

Non-controlling interests

- - -

TOTAL EQUITY

5,847,124 6,654,321 915,666









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

11,650,023 11,975,227 1,647,848

X Financial













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



















Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2024

2023 2024 2024



RMB



RMB



USD





RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues













Loan facilitation service 715,503 732,249 100,761

1,296,107 1,346,399 185,271 Post-origination service 140,317 154,669 21,283

261,590 307,411 42,301 Financing income 274,639 351,012 48,301

528,695 685,640 94,347 Guarantee income - 45,564 6,270

- 78,490 10,801 Other revenue 89,963 89,094 12,260

138,964 162,622 22,378 Total net revenue 1,220,422 1,372,588 188,875

2,225,356 2,580,562 355,098















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing1 348,604 415,071 57,116

720,088 841,618 115,811 Borrower acquisitions and marketing1 332,119 323,636 44,534

604,061 572,010 78,711 General and administrative1 36,566 39,073 5,377

74,633 77,547 10,671 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 3,175 9,016 1,241

2,235 17,671 2,432 Provision for loans receivable 55,449 95,865 13,192

75,826 157,405 21,660 Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities - 21,376 2,941

- 69,269 9,532 Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative2 (667) - -

(24,966) - - Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts2 247 - -

800 - - (Reversal of) provision for credit losses for deposits

and

other

financial

assets (200) 5,498 757

(234) 5,448 750 Total operating costs and expenses 775,293 909,535 125,158

1,452,443 1,740,968 239,567















Income from operations 445,129 463,053 63,717

772,913 839,594 115,531 Interest expenses, net (8,457) (1,818) (250)

(10,455) (6,109) (841) Foreign exchange loss (11,798) (7,807) (1,074)

(8,781) (8,231) (1,133) Income from financial investments 12,093 51,276 7,056

2,579 101,522 13,970 Other income (loss), net 6,932 (657) (90)

18,263 3,388 466















Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates 443,899 504,047 69,359

774,519 930,164 127,993















Income

tax

expense (87,043) (89,568) (12,325)

(139,607) (154,593) (21,273) Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax 9,436 824 113

15,725 2,869 395 Net income 366,292 415,303 57,147

650,637 778,440 107,115 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 366,292 415,303 57,147

650,637 778,440 107,115















Net income 366,292 415,303 57,147

650,637 778,440 107,115 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain from equity in affiliates 40 - -

42 30 4 Income from financial investments - 2,294 316

- 4,519 622 Foreign currency translation adjustments 27,186 3,970 546

19,925 5,188 714 Comprehensive income 393,518 421,567 58,009

670,604 788,177 108,455 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 393,518 421,567 58,009

670,604 788,177 108,455















Net income per share-basic 1.27 1.41 0.19

2.26 2.65 0.36 Net income per share-diluted

1.25 1.38 0.19

2.21 2.60 0.36















Net income per ADS-basic 7.62 8.46 1.16

13.56 15.90 2.19 Net income per ADS-diluted

7.50 8.28 1.14

13.26 15.60 2.15















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 287,607,857 293,914,248 293,914,248

287,955,066 294,224,447 294,224,447 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 293,863,323 300,458,575 300,458,575

294,078,329 299,681,672 299,681,672



1 Starting in the first quarter of 2024, management has concluded to separate expenses related to borrower acquisitions from origination and servicing expenses and indirect expenses of the borrower acquisitions from

general and administrative expenses to a single line item as theses expenses become more and more significant and thus deemed to be useful to financial statement users. Furtherly, management has determined to embed

the sales and marketing expenses, which is not considered as material, in other line item. In conclusion, management has decided to combine these two line items into one captioned borrower acquisitions and marketing

expenses. Management has correspondingly conformed prior period presentation to current period presentation to enhance comparability. This change in presentation does not affect any subtotal line on the face of

consolidated statements of comprehensive income. (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Changes



















before re-grouping after re-grouping





















RMB RMB RMB



















Origination and servicing 669,720 348,604 (321,116)



















Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses - 332,119 332,119



















Sales and marketing 3,431 - (3,431)



















General and administrative 44,138 36,566 (7,572)















































2 Starting in the first quarter of 2024, management has considered the facts that fair value change related to financial guarantee services and Consolidated Trusts are generated from ordinary course of businesses, and has

concluded to reclass the amount to captions above total operating costs and expenses. Prior to the reclassification, management classified all amount of fair value changes to captions below total operating costs and

expenses. This reclassification does not have impact on net income for any prior periods presented.

X Financial













Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2024

2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 366,292 415,303 57,147

650,637 778,440 107,115 Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil) 12,093 51,276 7,056

2,579 101,522 13,970 Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - - -

- - - Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - - -

- - - Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 10,686 10,634 1,463

23,351 19,946 2,745 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 364,885 374,661 51,554

671,409 696,864 95,890















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-basic 1.27 1.27 0.17

2.33 2.37 0.33 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-diluted

1.24 1.25 0.17

2.28 2.33 0.32















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic 7.62 7.62 1.05

13.98 14.22 1.96 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted

7.44 7.50 1.03

13.68 13.98 1.92















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 287,607,857 293,914,248 293,914,248

287,955,066 294,224,447 294,224,447 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 293,863,323 300,458,575 300,458,575

294,078,329 299,681,672 299,681,672

SOURCE X Financial