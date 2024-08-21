Globus Medical Launches ADIRA™ XLIF™ Plate System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the commercial launch of the ADIRATM XLIFTM Plate System, the Company's first product launch compatible across its expanded lateral interbody portfolio.

“This launch represents an important milestone in our integration roadmap,” said David Hole, president of Spine at Globus Medical.“Through the system's ability to be paired with our industry-leading Globus and NuVasive interbody spacers, ADIRATM demonstrates our continued commitment to accelerated procedural innovation in lateral spine surgery.”

The ADIRATM XLIFTM Plate System refines lateral plating by offering simplified insertion workflows and a rigid coupling mechanism to confidently align plates over interbody spacers to enhance construct stability. Compatible with bone screws and lateral MIS anchors, the ADIRATM XLIFTM Plate System offers procedural versatility for bone fixation options as well as interbody spacer types.

“This system provides both efficiency and confidence in cases that require stand-alone or supplemental lateral plating,” said Dr. Anthony Bozzio, MD, Bay Street Orthopaedics & Spine.“Whether attaching the plate in situ or on the back table for static single-construct insertion, the system provides me with streamlined, rigid plate-interbody connection.”

Procedurally integrated throughout the Globus Medical lateral portfolio, ADIRATM plates are designed to rigidly thread into RISE-LTM, ModulusTM XLIFTM, Hedron LTM, CohereTM XLIFTM, TransContinentalTM, and CoRoentTM XLIFTM interbody spacers, to help reduce the risk of spacer migration while accommodating varied patient anatomy and surgeon preferences.

ADIRATM Plate-Spacer Assemblies and FDA Cleared Indications

ADIRATM plates may be assembled to lateral lumbar interbody fusion devices (HEDRON LTM, TransContinentalTM, RISE-LTM, ModulusTM XLIFTM, CohereTM XLIFTM, or CoRoentTM) with an alignment screw to create an ADIRATM Plate-Spacer assembly, to provide structural stability in skeletally mature individuals following discectomy. The plate-spacer assembly is used with bone screws and/or lateral anchors.

ADIRATM Lateral Plate System

The ADIRATM 2-Hole and 4-Hole Plates, when used with screws only, are intended for use in the treatment of thoracolumbar (T1-L5) spinal instability as a result of fracture (including dislocation and subluxation), tumor, degenerative disc disease (DDD, defined as back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by patient history and radiographic studies), scoliosis, kyphosis, lordosis, spinal stenosis, or failed previous spinal surgery.

The ADIRATM 1-Hole Plate is intended to stabilize allograft or autograft at one level (T1-L5), aiding in spinal fusion and to provide temporary stabilization and augment development of a spinal fusion. It may be used alone or with other anterior, lateral, anterolateral, or posterior spinal systems. The device is not intended for load bearing applications.

ADIRATM Plate-Spacer Assemblies

ADIRATM Plates may be assembled to a lateral lumbar interbody fusion device (HEDRON LTM, TransContinentalTM, RISE-LTM, ModulusTM XLIFTM, CoRoentTM, or CohereTM XLIF Spacers) to create a plate-spacer assembly. When assembled to HEDRON LTM, TransContinentalTM, or RISE-LTM Spacers, the plate-spacer assembly is indicated for use at one or more levels of the lumbosacral spine (L1-L5), as an adjunct to fusion in patients with the following indications: degenerative disc disease (DDD), disc herniation (with myelopathy and/or radiculopathy), spondylolisthesis, deformity (degenerative scoliosis or kyphosis), spinal stenosis, and failed previous fusion (pseudarthrosis). DDD is defined as discogenic back pain with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies. These patients should be skeletally mature and have had at least six (6) months of non-operative treatment. When ADIRATM Plates are assembled to ModulusTM XLIFTM, CoRoentTM, or CohereTM XLIFTM Spacers, the plate-spacer assembly takes on the indications of the interbody device.

ADIRATM Plate-Spacers are intended to be used with screws and/or anchors which accompany the implants. These devices are intended for use with supplemental fixation (e.g. facet screws or posterior fixation). In addition, the 2-Hole or 4-Hole Plate-Spacers are intended for stand-alone use in patients with DDD at one or two levels only when <20° lordotic implants are used with two or four screws, respectively.

ADIRATM Plate-Spacers are to be filled with autograft and/or allogenic bone graft comprised of cancellous and/or corticocancellous bone.

