All Children Evacuated From 90 Towns And Villages In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All children have been evacuated from 90 population centers in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, whereas 4,912 children remain in 30 front-line villages of the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the situation at the front is getting more complicated, and the humanitarian situation is getting more complicated too.

"It is important for us and our Western allies to remember this," Filashkin said.

He added that the regional administration, together with the police, rescuers and charitable organizations, had already evacuated all children from 90 towns and villages in the Donetsk region to safer regions in Ukraine, and that a further 4,912 children remained in 30 front-line villages in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

Earlier reports said that 33,000 people, including 3,860 children, were evacuated from the Donetsk region in August.