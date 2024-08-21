Cleargov Secures Spot On Inc. 5000 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClearGov ranked 608th on this year's list with 747% revenue growth since 2020, which reflects the dedication of its team and the trust of its customer base.

- Bryan Burdick, President and Co-founder of ClearGovMAYNARD, MA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local and schools, proudly announces its inclusion on the esteemed 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States that have shown exceptional revenue growth over a three-year period. ClearGov secured the 608th position on the list with an impressive 747% revenue growth since 2020.To qualify for the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, companies must meet the following criteria:- Have generated revenue by March 31, 2020- Have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2020- Have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2023Be privately held, for profit; based in the U.S., and independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company). ClearGov's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list year after year underscores its ongoing commitment to improving transparency, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making within the public sector. Since launching its first government budgeting software in 2017, ClearGov has transformed how the public sector communicates financial data. This helps citizens better understand how tax dollars are spent, which fosters trust between governments and their communities."We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the continued trust and support of our growing customer base," said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-founder of ClearGov. "As we celebrate this milestone, ClearGov remains committed to empowering more public sector agencies with innovative tools that enhance transparency, drive civic engagement, and improve internal processes, ultimately contributing to stronger communities across the nation."In the past year, ClearGov has achieved several notable milestones:- Surpassed the 1,000 customer mark- Launched ClearPlans , an innovative strategic planning software solution- Maintained exceptional customer satisfaction, with 98% of clients expressing satisfaction with the onboarding process and 95% with the training- Received a Silver Stevie award in the 2023 American Business Awards® to recognize the company's excellence in innovation and customer service- Earned a place on the GovTech 100 list for the eighth consecutive year- Expanded strategic partnerships with key organizations including ASBO, NACo, and various state/county associations- Launched a redesigned website to enhance user experience and improve accessibility to valuable resourcesFor more information about ClearGov and its solutions, please visit .About ClearGov:ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov's budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,100 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit .

Bryan Burdick

ClearGov

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.