Ureteroscope Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Ureteroscope Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ureteroscope Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global ureteroscope market is projected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2023 to $1.09 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth can be attributed to the increased prevalence of kidney stones, a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and greater awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment. Other contributing factors include rising healthcare expenditures, an aging population, increasing urinary tract infections (UTIs), and growing demand for ureteroscopes in emerging markets. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $1.41 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.6%, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, growing preference for outpatient procedures, and increasing R&D activities for innovative ureteroscope technologies.

Impact of Rising Renal Disease Prevalence on Ureteroscope Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of renal diseases is a significant driver of the ureteroscope market's growth. Renal diseases encompass a wide range of conditions that affect the kidneys' function and structure, with factors such as genetic predispositions, lifestyle choices, and underlying health conditions contributing to their prevalence. Ureteroscopes play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating these conditions by providing precise visualization and access to the urinary tract through minimally invasive procedures. For example, according to a December 2023 report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, around 2.46 million people (1.0% of the population) in Australia had kidney disease in 2022, representing a 0.2% increase over the past decade. This growing prevalence underscores the demand for ureteroscopes in the healthcare sector.

Boston Scientific Expands Surgical Market Presence with Lumenis Ltd. Acquisition

In March 2021, Boston Scientific acquired Lumenis Ltd., an Israel-based manufacturer of PolyScope disposable ureteroscopes, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Boston Scientific's position in the global surgical market, particularly in urology and otolaryngology practices. The addition of Lumenis Ltd.'s expertise and product offerings is expected to enhance Boston Scientific's presence in the ureteroscope market.

Segments:

.Product: Digital Ureteroscopes, Flexible Ureteroscopes, Rigid Ureteroscope, Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopes, Fiberoptic Ureteroscopes

.Application: Urinary Stricture, Urolithiasis, Kidney Cancer, Diagnostics

.End-User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Urology Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Endoscopic Clinic, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging

North America was the largest region in the ureteroscope market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of minimally invasive procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and a growing population with kidney-related ailments.

Ureteroscope Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ureteroscope Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ureteroscope market size, ureteroscope market drivers and trends, ureteroscope market major players, ureteroscope competitors' revenues, ureteroscope market positioning, and ureteroscope market growth across geographies.

