Etech Global Services Named One Of The Best Employers In Texas For 2024

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Etech Global Services, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions , is proud to be recognized as one of America's Best-In-State Employers for 2024 by the prestigious Forbes magazine. This distinction reflects Etech's commitment not only to maintaining an empowering work environment, but to inculcate a culture of excellence that exists within the organization.The Forbes list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, is based on an independent survey of more than 160,000 employees working in the United States. The assessment considered companies with more than 500 employees and data over a three-year period. Etech Global Services positioned itself at number 88 in the state of Texas; this indeed speaks for its continuous endeavor to provide an excellent work environment for its people.An employer's final score is determined on a state-by-state basis and is built upon two types of employee evaluations:.Personal Evaluations: Employees' willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family..Public Evaluations: Recommendations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry."This recognition from Forbes is a huge honor for our company," said Matt Rocco , Etech Global Services President and CEO. "It's an absolute testament to the tireless dedication and the unbelievable work ethic of our entire team. Etech is committed to providing an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to give their very best. This award again affirms our commitment to taking our employees through developmental journeys wrapped in support that underlie our success. We are humbled to be continuing to contribute to our vision of making a remarkable difference for our people, our customers and within our communities."Employee satisfaction and development have gone hand in hand with the growth and success of Etech Global Services. Through comprehensive training programs, career advancement opportunities, and initiatives that promote work-life balance, Etech Global Services has consistently invested in its workforce, ensuring that its people have the resources and support they need to thrive.The complete rankings can be found on the Forbes live link:About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, offering a wide range of services including customer experience management, quality assurance, and analytics. With over 3600 employees across multiple locations, Etech is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive positive business outcomes for its clients. For more information, visit

