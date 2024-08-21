PM Modi Arrives In Warsaw, Interacts With Kids At Hotel (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 21) arrived in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of relations between India and Poland.

Upon his arrival at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel, PM Modi was seen interacting with local children and engaging warmly with the Indian diaspora. Early visuals from the visit captured the Prime Minister signing autographs and shaking hands with members of the Indian community, many of whom were waving the Indian Tricolor.

Priyanka Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, presented PM Modi with a photo of him and his mother, which he signed. She expressed her delight, noting that PM Modi also accepted a Rakhi from her.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the visit, stating on X, "This visit is historic, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years and aligns with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations." Jaiswal added that a ceremonial welcome was held at the airport to mark the occasion.

