DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT TOUR TO VISIT MORE THAN 50 CITIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA IN 2025

The Electrifying Live-to-Film Concert That Celebrates the Iconic Movie and Its Fans Returns to the U.S. and Canada After a Triumphant World Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to have the time of your life! Immerse yourself in the timeless romance of the iconic Academy Award®-winning as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and GEA Live announce the return of "Dirty Dancing in Concert." After captivating over 200,000 fans with more than 100 mesmerizing shows across the U.S., Europe, UK, and Australia, the global phenomenon of "Dirty Dancing in Concert" will bring its magic back to North America for a tour spanning 50 cities. With a live band performing on stage and a full-size movie screen honoring the beloved 80s classic, "Dirty Dancing in Concert" promises to deliver a uniquely thrilling experience on the multi-platinum soundtrack that defined a generation! Get tickets, tour dates, and further details at .Guests attending "Dirty Dancing in Concert" will have an unparalleled and unforgettable experience as they revisit the classic love story of Baby and Johnny. The live-to-film concert experience includes a screening of the digitally remastered movie while the band and vocalists play the hit songs live and in time with the movie. Stay for the incredible after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to favorite songs featured in“Dirty Dancing” while being taken back to their best memories.As a timeless classic,“Dirty Dancing” is a story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and memorable dancing scenes. When the film was released in 1987, it became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most well-known roles, alongside Jerry Orbach and Cynthia Rhodes. The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award®-winning Best Original Song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". With a global box office total of over $214 million,“Dirty Dancing” won over audiences all around the world.Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit "Dirty Dancing in Concert" at .About Lionsgate StudiosLionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate Studios' bold and entrepreneurial culture.About GEA LiveSince its inception in 2003, GEA Live has delivered innovative live entertainment projects in more than 40 countries, becoming a global leader in the location-based entertainment sector. GEA Live has closely cooperated with the legend Maestro Ennio Morricone (representing him exclusively for all live touring) as well as with icons of music film industry such as James Newton Howard, Giorgio Moroder and George Fenton. In addition to producing live cinematic experiences such as the Johnny Cash Official Concert Experience or Elvis Live On Screen, GEA Live has produced live screenings with orchestra and choir of major motion pictures such as Spider-Man, Dirty Dancing, The Godfather, Titanic, La La Land, Twilight, The Hunger Games, Paddington and Amadeus. This journey has led to fruitful collaborations with renowned studios and IP giants such as Lionsgate, Viacom, Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, and other global leaders in the branded entertainment landscape, earning GEA Live its well-deserved position as the most reliable and trusted partner for location-based entertainment projects worldwide.###

