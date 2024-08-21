ADAS And Smart Cockpit Chip Supply Chains: A Global Perspective

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trends and Development Opportunities in Regional ADAS and Smart Cockpit Chip Chains" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the growing popularity of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and smart cockpits, manufacturers with strengths in information and communication (ICT) and sectors, such as Taiwanese companies, are well-positioned to enter the automotive supply chain.

This focus on ADAS and smart cockpit applications drives the evolution of future automotive technologies and the global automotive supply chain strategy.

This report analyzes the demand for automotive chips in ADAS and smart cockpits through global trends and major company case studies. It also examines the current deployment of Taiwanese manufacturers in the ADAS and smart cockpit supply chains across Europe, the United States, Japan, and China, to explore potential opportunities and challenges for chipmakers in this field.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of ADAS and Smart Cockpits

1.1 Integration of ADAS and Smart Cockpit Subsystems to Achieve Hardware Centralization

1.2 Computing Power of Chips Increases with the Demand Levels of Smart Vehicles

1.2.1 Development of ADAS/AD Chips

1.2.2 Development of Smart Cockpit Chips

1.3 Simplification of Chip Architecture from Distributed to Centralized Architecture Facilitates Subsequent Updates

1.3.1 Past: Distributed Architecture

1.3.2 Current: Domain Centralized Architecture

2. Chip Solutions for ADAS/Smart Cockpit by Major brands

2.1 Integration Trends of Texas Instruments TDAx

2.2 NVIDIA DRIVE Orin T Independently Controls ADAS and Smart Cockpit Functions

2.3 Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex Integrates Autonomous Driving and Cockpit

3. Taiwanese Chipmakers and Their Deployment in ADAS and Smart Cockpit Supply Chains

3.1 ADAS and Smart Cockpit Applications

3.2 Regional ADAS/Smart Cockpit Supply Chains

3.3 Taiwanese Manufacturers' Achievement of Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) Certification in 2023

3.4 Opportunities and Challenges

3.4.1 Collaborating with ICT Module/System Manufacturers to Enter the Automotive Electronics Supply Chain with Module and Subsystem Products

3.4.2 Acquiring Existing Automotive Electronics Suppliers to Directly Control Supply Channels and Customers, and Engage Directly with Automakers

