JPFL Films to invest INR 250cr for new BOPP Line

Bengaluru, 21st August 2024: JPFL Films Private Limited, a subsidiary of flexible packaging giant Jindal Poly Films Ltd, has announced a capacity expansion with a new BOPP line in Nashik, Maharashtra. The new line, expected to be commissioned in H2 FY 25-26 will see a capex commitment of INR 250 cr.



The capacity expansion is part of the company’s strategic play in the BOPP segment and is in line with the company’s aim to increase market share amidst challenging demand-supply imbalances leading to ongoing pricing pressures in the sector. The expansion comes in the backdrop of impressive top-line growth accompanied by a 142% rise in EBITDA in Quarter 1 of FY’25 and to maintain its market leadership despite business headwinds.



The new line is expected to be the most advanced in the market, boasting superior width and output capabilities, along with exceptional reliability, equipment quality, and process efficiency. It can produce high-OD rolls up to 1,700 mm, optimizing efficiency for downstream processes such as metallizing.



Sharing his views on the strategic expansion, Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, JPFL Films put it in perspective, “Building on the momentum of our strong Q1 performance, this investment is a strategic step to further strengthen our market position and drive sustainable growth. The packaging industry is fundamentally a cyclical business, and the industry is witnessing a market correction at this point of time. Going forward the new BOPP line positions us to deliver exceptional value to our customers. With this expansion, we are enhancing our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations with a diverse range of high-performance films. Moreover, this move aligns perfectly with our goals of improving operational efficiency and sets us up well to leverage business upturns as we continue to maintain market leadership.”



The commissioning of the new line will bolster Jindal Poly Films Ltd.’s growth story. It highlights the company’s commitment to technological advancement, quality enhancement, cost optimization and innovation, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction. As the flexible packaging market continues to evolve, Jindal Poly Films Ltd through its subsidiary JPFL Films, is better equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, reinforcing its status as an industry pioneer and reliable flexible packaging partner for businesses worldwide.







