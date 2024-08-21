840 New Jobs Created In Liberated Areas In HQ Of Year
Date
8/21/2024 9:15:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the first half of 2024, 840 new jobs were created in the
liberated regions, Azernews reports, citing the
State Statistics Committee.
This represents a 42% increase compared to the same period last
year. In the first half of 2023, 593 new jobs were created in these
regions.
Notably, the largest number of new jobs were created in Lachin
and Shusha during January-June of the current year. Specifically,
299 new jobs were established in Lachin and 232 in Shusha.
Additionally, during the reporting period, 159 new enterprises
and organizations and 1,726 new individual business entities were
registered with the state in the liberated regions. Compared to the
same period last year, the number of newly established enterprises
and organizations increased by 90, while the number of individual
entrepreneurs grew by 488.
The table below provides details on the number of newly created
jobs, individual business entities, and enterprises in the first
half of 2024.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108585101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.