Chartpath Unveils Groundbreaking Automation Marketplace For LTPAC Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartPath , a leading provider of EHR solutions for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices, today announced the official launch of the ChartPath Marketplace , a new offering poised to transform the way healthcare providers in the LTPAC space manage their workflows, with a suite of tools designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall practice performance.



The ChartPath Automation Marketplace brings together a range of advanced tools from expert partners aimed at simplifying the daily operations of healthcare providers. From AI scribing to auditing to detailed reporting and even converting handwritten notes to fully transcribed encounters, these solutions are tailored to make charting more efficient and less time-consuming. Unlike other EHRs in the industry, which typically offer a single add-on solution, ChartPath stands out by providing multiple solutions and modalities of data entry. This gives users the flexibility to choose the tools that best fit their workflow, ultimately enhancing practice efficiency and patient care.



"We spent years trying to hack charting and make it faster," said Buzz White, CEO of ChartPath. "The automation and AI revolution came on strong and has been led by some amazing expert developers creating amazing tools. Our goal with the marketplace is to make it easy for our practices to take advantage of these new technologies. We believe our approach will best empower providers to run more efficient and profitable practices while delivering the highest quality of care to their patients and spending less time at the office."



ChartPath Automation Marketplace excels in comparison to other solutions in the industry because of its seamless integration with tools that are carefully vetted and approved by ChartPath. Providers can rest assured that every solution available in the marketplace works flawlessly within the ChartPath ecosystem. Additionally, the marketplace is open to new integrations, allowing practices to continue using the partners they already know and trust.



About ChartPath

Since 2012, ChartPath has been at the forefront of advancing long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices. Based in Austin, Texas, ChartPath is dedicated to serving physicians and patients by elevating the quality of care through frictionless, easy-to-use software. From coding and billing to patient management and revenue cycle management (RCM), ChartPath's solutions are backed by world-class 24/7 support. Driven by a vision to improve the post-acute care experience, ChartPath's top priority is to maximize practice efficiency and profitability, giving clinicians more time to focus on patient care.

