Olema Oncology To Participate In Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Olema Pharmaceuticals, ("Olema","Olema Oncology", Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET

Location: Marriott Marquis in New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available under the News & Events section of Olema's investor relations website at ir.olema.com . The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at .

