Tempest Announces The Appointment Of Troy M. Wagner As Vice President Of Quality Assurance

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Troy M. Wagner as Vice President of Quality Assurance.



“Troy brings a wealth of experience in late-stage product development, including managing quality systems across a range of global clinical studies and assisting with global regulatory filings. We look forward to her contributions as we move towards Phase 3 development of amezalpat to treat hepatocellular carcinoma and are thrilled to have her join the Tempest leadership team,” said Stephen Brady, president and chief executive officer of Tempest.

Ms. Wagner added,“This is a great time to join Tempest. The company's lead oncology candidate, amezalpat, has yielded exciting clinical results in liver cancer, showing its potential to transform the treatment landscape for a historically hard to treat cancer. I look forward to working with the team with the goal to bring this promising potential therapy to patients.”

Ms. Wagner joined Tempest as vice president of quality assurance in August 2024, bringing over 30 years of experience in quality and clinical compliance. She has managed compliance, quality assurance, and quality control in various pharmaceutical and device manufacturing sites, as well as provided regulatory agency liaison support and oversaw the implementation of corporate quality standards. Prior to Tempest, she was the Vice President of Quality Assurance at Tricida, Inc., where she led all quality assurance functions for manufacturing, testing, holding and distribution activities. Before Tricida, Inc., Ms. Wagner served as Head of Global Corporate Quality & Compliance at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., where she led the management and oversight of the Corporate Quality Unit within the pharmaceutical division. Prior to that, she was Sr. Director Quality/Site Quality Head at Alcon, a Novartis company, Sr. Director of Quality Operations at Nektar Therapeutics, Director of Quality Assurance at Cephalon and a Director of Regulatory and Compliance at Rp Scherer. Earlier in her career Ms. Wagner held various roles within quality assurance and compliance at different companies in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals industry.

