Azerbaijan Airlines Charts Path To Success Amidst Growing Global Competition

In a recent interview with Report, Jamil Manizade, Chief
Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), provided insights
into the airline's remarkable growth and strategic plans as it
navigates the competitive landscape of global aviation.
J. Manizade highlighted AZAL's commitment to traditional airline
standards, contrasting it with the low-cost carrier model. AZAL
emphasizes a comprehensive range of services included in ticket
prices-such as free baggage allowance, in-flight meals, and
entertainment-aiming to offer a more comfortable and enjoyable
flying experience. In contrast, low-cost carriers often focus on
reduced fares by charging separately for these services, with
ancillary revenue forming a substantial portion of their
earnings.
In response to concerns about ticket prices, Manizade explained
that AZAL strives to balance affordability with high service
standards. While ticket prices can be influenced by factors like
fleet maintenance, fluctuating fuel costs, and post-pandemic
economic conditions, AZAL is actively working to optimize costs and
offer more competitive pricing. Recent initiatives include special
fare options without free baggage and strategic discount campaigns,
which have successfully reduced average ticket prices by 18% in the
first half of 2024.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges,
including reduced flight operations and a diminished route network.
However, recovery began in 2021, with a notable acceleration in
2022. By 2023, AZAL achieved a 30% increase in passenger traffic,
reaching a record 2.9 million passengers, with international
flights growing by 46%. The first half of 2024 continued this
positive trend, with a flight load factor of 80% and a 50% increase
in seat capacity compared to the previous year.
AZAL's rapid growth has been accompanied by challenges, such as
a shortage of aircraft and limited airport capacity. To address
these, the airline has employed wet leasing and is working on
expanding Heydar Aliyev International Airport. AZAL's route network
saw the addition of 31 new destinations in 2023, contributing to
significant growth in passenger numbers and route expansion.
Looking ahead, AZAL aims to more than double its passenger
traffic by 2030 and expand its route network to 80 destinations.
The airline plans to streamline its fleet to just 2-3 aircraft
types, reducing the average age to 5-6 years, which will lower
maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency. New aircraft
from Airbus and Boeing are scheduled for delivery, with a focus on
modernizing the fleet and enhancing environmental
sustainability.
To stay competitive, AZAL is implementing a hub-and-spoke model,
optimizing connections for transfer passengers and improving
operational efficiency. The airline is also investing in digital
technologies, including a revamped loyalty program, enhanced mobile
app features, and streamlined online booking processes.
AZAL is working to boost its international profile, with recent
achievements including the title of Best Regional Airline in
Central Asia and CIS by Skytrax. The airline is committed to
incorporating Azerbaijani cultural elements into its services and
enhancing its global reputation.
Azerbaijan Airlines is confidently advancing its position in the
global aviation market through strategic growth, fleet
modernization, and enhanced passenger services, all while
navigating the complexities of post-pandemic recovery and intense
competition.
