Seven Dead In Coal Mine Accident In China
Date
8/21/2024 7:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Aug 21 (IANS) Seven people died in a coal mine accident in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday, local emergency management authorities said.
At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of eight workers were trapped during an air shaft sealing operation in the coal mine in the Wutongqiao District of the city of Leshan in Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported.
Search and rescue efforts confirmed the deaths of seven people as on 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations continue with one person still missing.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Further details are awaited.
MENAFN21082024000231011071ID1108584318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.