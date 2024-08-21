Brazil’S Manufacturing Sector Hits A Decade High In Capacity Use

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a notable development for Brazil's sector, July saw the highest utilization of production capacity in over ten years, alongside record-low inventory levels, according to a study by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).



The capacity utilization level (Nuci) reached 83.40%, a figure last seen in May 2011. Simultaneously, inventory levels dropped to 96.2 points, the lowest since March 2022.



These figures come amidst a backdrop of surging industrial demand. Low inventory levels typically signal a need to boost production to restock shelves-a straightforward economic response to avoid stockouts.



The latest data echoes a broader trend captured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).



It reported a significant 4.1% month-on-month increase in industrial production in June, marking the sector's strongest performance since the 2020 peak.







Despite the positive momentum, challenges linger. The industry still operates 14.3% below its May 2011 peak performance levels.



The disparity stems from different economic contexts and industrial strategies, including investment levels and tax benefits that were more favorable a decade ago.

Brazil's Manufacturing Sector

Economist Stefano Pacini from FGV points out that this revitalization is not due to a lack of production inputs, which had previously plagued the industry during global supply disruptions in 2021 and 2022.



Instead, the current low stock levels are driven by robust demand, cutting across various industry segments.



Furthermore, the industry's outlook is cautiously optimistic. Analysts project continued growth, with factors like improved macroeconomic conditions-better income, employment rates, and sector confidence-boosting demand.



Yet, structural challenges remain, such as currency fluctuations impacting costs and inflation, which could temper the pace of recovery.



In summary, Brazil' manufacturing sector is experiencing a significant upswing, driven by strong demand and efficient capacity utilization.



While the path ahead shows promise, navigating ongoing economic challenges will be crucial for sustaining this growth trajectory.

